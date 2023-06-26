Michigan Arrives in Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan — The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Blue) arrived in Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, for a scheduled port visit, July 2.



The port visit in Yokosuka reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, and complements the many exercises, training, operations and other military cooperation activities conducted by U.S. submarine forces with our Japanese allies.



Michigan is one of four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines. The Navy’s guided-missile submarines provide strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Armed with tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities, guided-missile submarines are capable of launching missile strikes and supporting Special Operation Forces missions.



Measuring more than 560 feet long and weighing more than 18,000 tons when submerged, Michigan is one of the largest submarines in the world.

Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and guided missile submarines (SSGNs), and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Michigan is homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, and is operating under Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/

