Fort McCoy holds Soldier and Family Fun Day

Fort McCoy community members participated in the Soldier and Family Fun Day that took place June 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at McCoy's Community Center.



Dozens of Fort McCoy community members participated in the fun event that included food, games, bounce houses, Touch a Truck, and more.



The event was free and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR); Directorate of Emergency Services, and other organizations.



Weather was nearly ideal for the event and event-goers were able to take part in many activities.



More similar events are planned throughout the rest of the year, DFMWR officials said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)