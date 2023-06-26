SUBPAC Honors Ombudsman of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Commander Submarine Forces Pacific awarded their Ombudsman of the Year award to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria’s (SSN-757) ombudsman.



Alexandra Nelms work on behalf of the Alexandria crew earned her this recognition.



“Being an ombudsman is already a rewarding job, being selected for such an honorable award is the icing on the cake,” said Nelms. “Knowing that the challenges I faced, countless working hours, and always putting what's best for my command and its families … being recognized on such a high level is humbling.”



Ombudsman from around the fleet were nominated by their respective commanding officers for the outstanding award, but Nelms’ work stood out.



“This is my third submarine and she is one of the best ombudsmen I have worked with,” Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Kitt, Alexandria’s executive officer. “She always has a pulse on what’s going on with the families when we’re out. She knows what needs to happen before she even contacts us, she knows all the local resources and is a great asset to us and our families.”



While the award formally recognizes her work as an ombudsman, the award also honors the dedication and the contributions of all ombudsman.



“Being an ombudsman is an enormous undertaking that requires a lot of responsibility, professionalism and organizational skills,” said Nelms. “Ombudsman like myself serve as an official role to its command on a volunteer basis, yet I have met some of the hardest workers within this community. We understand how vital this role is.”



Appointed by commanding officers, Ombudsman are Navy Spouse volunteers who are professionally trained to inform and act as referral specialists. They serve as communication links between the commanding officers and the families.



