Deuce Deuce conducts first ever “Trimultaneous” change of command

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 30, 2023)– Lt. Col. Peter Salfeety, commander of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment, of the 428th Field Artillery Brigade presided over the very first “Trimultaneous” battery change of command.



Friday, June 30 was a historic day for Big Deuce and the Army! They conducted the first-ever “Trimultaneous” change of command. What is that you ask? The Gladiator, Grizzly, and Archer Batteries stood side by side and each conducted their battery changes of command meaning that for a minute or two each battery commander held command of TWO batteries. And the icing on the cake for this momentous occasion all three outgoing and incoming commanders are already a part of the Big Deuce Family.



“I’m excited to stay in the brigade,” said Capt. Mason Kasunic, the now Gladiators Battery Commander. “I’m happy to be around to keep bothering the majors, and I’m glad to have another opportunity to choke in the fantasy football championship.



Kasunic, relinquished command of the HSB (headquarters support battery) “Grizzlies” to Capt. Lisa Pilcher, the then Alpha Battery “Archers” Commander and assumed command of the Gladiators.



“To the Soldiers, NCOs, and Officers of Alpha battery, you are the reason this battery is successful,” said Pilcher, the now HSB Grizzlies Battery Commander. “To the Grizzly Battery, I am excited to work with and get to know each of you and to take on the challenge of commanding what can only be described (by Kasunic) as the most important battery in all of the Field Artillery.”



Pilcher, relinquished command of the Alpha battery “Archers” to Capt. Noah Kambili, the then HHB (headquarters and headquarters battery) “Gladiators.”



“To every Soldier, NCO, and officer of the Gladiator Battery, thank you for your magnificent work for this brigade and the Field Artillery Branch,” Said Kambili. “I have been looking forward to joining the team (Archers) for months now, and I am excited for our first training meeting after the ceremony.”



The crowd witnessed the passing of three guidons in a matter of minutes, each battery commander walked in with one battery call sign and at the end of the ceremony left with another.



“Today we are here to celebrate the accomplishments of the Gladiator, Grizzly, and Archer Batteries while also transitioning command responsibilities of Capt. Kasunic, Capt. Pilcher, and Capt. Kambili,” said Salfeety. “Usually at this point in the speech, we have to say it’s a bittersweet event…however, on this unprecedented occasion, we get to keep all three outgoing and incoming commanders in the Big Deuce Family, talk about WINNING!”



BIG DEUCE!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:19 Story ID: 448446 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deuce Deuce conducts first ever “Trimultaneous” change of command, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.