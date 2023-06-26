Thousands of troops train at Fort McCoy during 87th Training Division’s WAREX 87-23-01

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown June 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 87th...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown June 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 87-23-01. The exercise took place at Fort McCoy from June 8-22, 2023. Thousands of troops participated in the training. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” According to their mission statement, the 87th Training Division designs, develops, and executes ‘’live, virtual, and constructive training exercises and conducts mission command and staff training as directed, in support of the 84th Training Command, Army Reserve Headqurters, and combatant commands in a Total Army, joint, interagency, intergovernmental, multinational environment to enhance U.S. Army readiness and lethality.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in June during the 87th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 87-23-01.



The exercise took place at Fort McCoy from June 8-22, 2023.



According to their mission statement, the 87th Training Division designs, develops, and executes ‘’live, virtual, and constructive training exercises and conducts mission command and staff training as directed, in support of the 84th Training Command, Army Reserve Headquarters, and combatant commands in a Total Army, joint, interagency, intergovernmental, multinational environment to enhance U.S. Army readiness and lethality.”



Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) officials said troops were completing training operations for the exercise in training areas on both North Post and South Post at the installation.



Among the units at the exercise were the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. In a Facebook post by the unit, they stated, “The Warrior Exercise is a large-scale training exercise with tactical training scenarios designed to replicate real-world missions. The 87th Training Division supports the exercise by developing scenarios, providing subject-matter experts to teach classes, and offering observer-coach/trainers to advise throughout the exercise.”



The 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) also had troops participating in the training. In a separate Facebook post, they described more about the exercise.



“(There were) 377th TSC Soldiers from nearly 30 units (who) traveled to Fort McCoy to tackle two weeks of focused training at Warrior Exercise 2023,” the post states. “WAREX is a large-scale exercise hosted by the 87th Training Division aimed at squad-level proficiency in a variety of Warrior Tasks for combat readiness. More than 1,300 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the country are participating in WAREX.”



The troops training in WAREX were just among the tens of thousands in the Army Reserve who were training in June across the United States.



Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, states on the Army Reserve website, https://www.usar.army.mil, in a “Letter from the Chief of Army Reserve” the importance of what Soldiers in the Army Reserve mean to America.



“It is my pleasure to present the latest edition of ‘Army Reserve at a Glance,’ a concise overview of our presence, posture, and resident capabilities. On behalf of the Soldiers and civilians of the Army Reserve — and the families and employers who support us — thank you for your continued commitment to this exceptional force of Citizen Soldiers.



“Meeting the challenges of a complex global security environment requires military and civilian leaders who understand the intricacies of the environment in which we operate, and are committed to our country, its people and its ideals. In cities and communities across the nation, these leaders are the men and women of the Army Reserve.



“As we work to improve tactical and strategic readiness and pursue comprehensive modernization to support the Army’s greater effort to become the multi-domain operations-capable force of the future, your continued commitment could not be more vital.



“Shaping the force of the future requires the support of both military and community leaders. We are asking for your support in encouraging communities, cities, campuses, congressional districts — and the employers located therein — to see themselves as partners in national security; sharing their best talent with us.



“Thank you for all that you do. With your support, we are building and sustaining crucial partnerships that enable healthy dual civilian-military career progression, and strong, supportive communities. Ready Now! Shaping Tomorrow.”



Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)