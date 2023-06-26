Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC holds first-ever NCO Day

    ASC holds first-ever NCO Day

    (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Story by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Sustainment Command devoted June 23 to enriching the lives of its noncommissioned officers professionally and personally.

    A brainchild of ASC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, the day was designed to challenge Soldiers mentally and physically, and share valuable information on career development. Put another way, the day was all about camaraderie, team building, and professional development!

    ASC headquarters and its seven Army Field Support Brigades all participated in NCO Day around the globe. The plan is to have another NCO Day in six months, according to the ASC Headquarters first sergeant. Be All You Can Be!

