ASC holds first-ever NCO Day

The U.S. Army Sustainment Command devoted June 23 to enriching the lives of its noncommissioned officers professionally and personally.



A brainchild of ASC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, the day was designed to challenge Soldiers mentally and physically, and share valuable information on career development. Put another way, the day was all about camaraderie, team building, and professional development!



ASC headquarters and its seven Army Field Support Brigades all participated in NCO Day around the globe. The plan is to have another NCO Day in six months, according to the ASC Headquarters first sergeant. Be All You Can Be!

