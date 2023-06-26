Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the LGBTQ+ ERG Celebrates Inclusivity During Pride Month

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG) hosted a lunch...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG) hosted a lunch and learn entitled Serving the Mission with Pride June 7 in honor of Pride Month. This event allowed members of the community to provide insight on LGBTQ+ achievements and barriers within our Navy and Nation, as well as provide opportunities for others to ask questions and see what can be done to instill a more accepting culture for all. Taking the stage were shipyard employees and community members Supply System Analyst Janese Walker, Medical Exam Scheduler Ronisha “Ro” Ford, Public Affairs Branch Training Coordinator for Emergency Response Erica Miranda, and Refueling Toolmaker Michelle Rowe. The panel answered and facilitated questions before opening it up to the floor for insight and questions from the audience. see less | View Image Page

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month, a time to celebrate and recognize the achievements of equal rights and opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and showcase the diversity of our civilians and service members across the Department of Defense (DoD). Acceptance and respect for others is a major theme during Pride, as well as celebrating and encouraging inclusivity.



This year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG) led the charge in this month’s festivities, including hosting a lunch and learn June 7 entitled Serving the Mission with Pride. This event allowed members of the community to provide insight on LGBTQ+ achievements and barriers within our Navy and Nation, as well as provide opportunities for others to ask questions and see what can be done to instill a more accepting culture for all.



Taking the stage were shipyard employees and community members Supply System Analyst Janese Walker, Medical Exam Scheduler Ronisha “Ro” Ford, Public Affairs Branch Training Coordinator for Emergency Response Erica Miranda, and Refueling Toolmaker Michelle Rowe. The panel answered and facilitated questions before opening it up to the floor for insight and questions from the audience.



“It’s important to build an inclusive workplace because we all want to be able to come to work and enjoy doing what we do,” said Miranda. “All of us need to be in a positive environment that engages us and makes us not want to leave.”



Ford added, “Inclusivity brings different perspectives in life and thinking. It has to be part of your work culture to succeed. In order to innovate in what we do, we have to be able to have someplace that is accepting and inclusive, ensuring our employees are treated with the respect they deserve.”



The panel shared their thoughts on acceptance from others, misconceptions about the community, and how others can learn and grow alongside the community. In addition, they discussed topics such as speaking up when needed and ensuring a negative culture is not accepted in the workplace.



“Acceptance is a difficult word for me sometimes because it feels like I’m allowing someone else to determine my own humanity. But those in the LGBTQ+ community exist and have always existed. There’s more to this community than common misconceptions about our preferences. We’re a family who allow others to truly be who they are while uplifting the voices of those who need it,” said Walker. “I feel comfortable being able to share my experiences with others, help answer questions where I can, and help build a better culture at NNSY and beyond.”



Rowe added, “I’m going to spill the tea – there’s no secret agenda for the LGBTQ+ community. We want to live our lives, have families, and continue to have our basic human rights. We want to do our best to support our nation and be part of our ONE TEAM that services our Navy’s fleet.”



“At the end of the day, we’re all people trying to do the best we can,” said Ford. “So let’s listen to each other, show compassion and respect, and educate ourselves to ensure we make our shipyard and our nation the very best it can be.”



Contractor Dana Carpenter said, “This lunch and learn has been very educational for me. Growing up in the south, there was so much I wasn’t privy to where I was. But as I grew older and discovered some important folks in my life were part of the community, I wanted to learn and grow to be an ally to them and others. Seeing those in the community being able to be true to who they are, I love that and it’s my job as an ally to help uplift you in your journeys so that you can overcome the barriers that stand in your way.”



Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Acceptance Deputy Craig Fieldings shared that it’s important to have these conversations and highlighted the tabletop discussions newly launched at NNSY called Think About It. This four-hour course opens up discussions with the workforce on civility, anti-harassment, and anti-discrimination in the workplace. Courses are available via ATMS and is open to the NNSY workforce and tenant commands.



For more information on the LGBTQ+ ERG, contact Janese Walker at Janese.v.walker.civ@us.navy.mil. For more information on Think About It, contact Tarane Parker at tarane.j.parker.civ@us.navy.mil and Craig Fieldings at craig.r.fieldings.civ@us.navy.mil.