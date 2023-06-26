NMCB 133 Change of Command

GULFPORT, Mississippi – Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 held a Change of Command ceremony at the Seabee Heritage Center on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, June 30, 2023.



During the ceremony Cmdr. Jacob Segalla, NMCB 133’s outgoing commanding officer, relinquished command to his successor Cmdr. Christopher Archer.



“I am immensely proud of everything that NMCB 133 accomplished during my time,” said Segalla. “The dedication and professionalism of our Sailors never ceased to amaze me, and it was truly humbling to be given the opportunity to lead them for these past two years. I enjoyed watching deserving Sailors succeed and grow as leaders, then get promoted. These Sailors will always see the job done right, and it’s comforting to know that these young leaders are ready to lead the Navy of tomorrow.”



Segalla commanded NMCB 133 through two garrison periods and one deployment, ultimately resulting in NMCB 133 being awarded the Battle “E” award for excellence in the year 2022 and Segalla being awarded his third meritorious service medal.



“Cmdr. Segalla is a phenomenal officer and exceptional leader who has built the NMCB 133 into a well-oiled machine ready for any challenge,” said Archer. “I am humbled, honored, and excited to follow in his footsteps and assume command of such a high performing battalion during such a dynamic time. The Naval Construction Force is at a crossroads, and the unique capabilities Seabees bring are critical to the future fight. My family and I are excited to join the NMCB 133 team.”



Archer’s previous assignment was as the chief staff officer for Commander, Task Force 68, which he feels has prepared him well to keep pushing NMCB 133 to new heights.

