CNAF and UC Irvine Health begin First of its Kind Education Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.- Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) and University of California (UC), Irvine Health entered into a civilian-military partnership at UC Irvine Health, Calif., June 23.



The partnership provides educational opportunities intended to help improve the Navy’s medical force by increasing medical readiness, raising the number of trauma-trained providers, and overall raising the level of expertise of Navy healthcare providers in deployed environments.



“The purpose of this partnership is to provide onsite real time collaboration between civilian institution medical staff and their Aircraft Carrier military counterparts,” said Capt. Alfred Shwayhat, CNAF, force surgeon. “This is the first of its kind, but the memorandum of understanding (MOU) allows for our aircraft carrier surgical teams to train for one week or more at UC Irvine Medical Center and better prepare their medical and surgical skills for deployment.”



During the signing of the MOU, Shwayhat emphasized that this educational opportunity will be available to all aircraft carrier medical staff personnel, officer and enlisted, giving them invaluable experience to perform a variety of medical procedures.



“UC Irvine and CNAF will strive to establish an enduring working relationship engaging our aircraft carrier medical staff to train and gain knowledge and experience in trauma, critical care, and burn treatment at a regional Level I trauma center,” said Shwayhat. “That’s the goal- Everybody, everywhere, with the knowledge you need, when you need it.”



Another goal of the agreement involves embedding a multidisciplinary medical team into UC Irvine trauma center rotations to allow for a hands-on learning experience for Naval medical providers.



“The objective is getting civilians to think about the needs of the Navy, instead of Navy medical trying to get into civilian medical programs,” said Dr. Michael Lekawa, professor and chief surgeon, UC Irvine. “I think there is great opportunity for development with the Department of Defense and UC Irvine having a relationship.”



The partnership is an answer to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) congressional directive to create closer collaboration by way of partnerships between civilian and military medical institutions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:40 Story ID: 448426 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNAF and UC Irvine Health begin First of its Kind Education Partnership, by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.