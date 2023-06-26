Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th MSG weclomes new commander

    19th MSG welcomes new commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman | Col. N’Keiba Estelle accepts command of the 19th Mission Support from Col. Denny...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Col. Bernard Smith, relinquished command of 19th Mission Support Group to Col. N’Keiba Estelle during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base Arkansas, June 29, 2023.


    Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 19th MSG, and representatives from across Herk Nation.


    During his tenure as the 19th MSG commander, Col. Smith commanded over 1,500 military and civilian personnel across six squadrons, supporting 12,000 military families, 68,000 retirees, and over $4 billion in assets while managing numerous manning impacts due to deployments. Additionally, he recognized deficiencies in Airmen's ability to survive and operate in the future fight and led the activation of the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center, which significantly bolstered Airmen’s combat readiness skills and prepare them for the next challenge.


    “Col. Smith, your dedication, vision, and passion for excellence have left an enduring mark on the mission support group and Team Little Rock,” said Davies.

    Estelle, previously served as the Director of Cyberspace and Technology at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgia, where she responsible for the command’s cyberspace and communications policy, planning, resourcing, and programming along with the force development of 3,500 cyber personnel in supporting the command’s mission to provide combat ready forces.


    Estelle hails from an Air Force family and was born at Dyes, AFB, Texas. She earned her undergraduate degree from the Florida State University and was then commissioned through Officer Training School in 2000. She is the widow of Major Raymond G. Estelle II, who was killed in action in 2011 in Kabul, Afghanistan.


    “Col. Estelle, you come from a long line of military service members, and I am confident the 19th Mission Support Group will continue to thrive under your command,” said Davies. “The importance of teamwork is something I know you live at your core, and you undoubtedly have the deepest understanding of what it means to put service before self.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:13
    Story ID: 448416
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th MSG weclomes new commander, by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG weclomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander
    19th MSG welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    19th AW
    Herk Nation
    19th MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT