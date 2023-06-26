DLA Land and Maritime celebrates new Hall of Fame members

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson provides closing remarks...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson provides closing remarks during the DLA Land and Maritime Class of 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the Operations Center May 31. The DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame was established in 2005 to honor and preserve the memory of past associates for their exceptional leadership, service, dedication to duty, and contributions in supporting the DLA mission. This year’s inductees bring the total number of DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame members to 95. see less | View Image Page

The Class of 2023 includes four distinguished individuals who have collectively served over 150 years in the Defense Department.



DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen Gail Atkins hosted the ceremony and attributed the Hall of Fame inductees to leaving an indelible mark on the organization and to informing the future of DLA Land and Maritime.



“The personnel honored before you have established themselves as DLA Land and Maritime’s most influential visionaries and performers,” she said. “Their service has strengthened our organization, solidifying [DLA] Land and Maritime as the premiere global logistics agency that we are today and ensures we will be for decades to come.”



Three of the four Class of 2023 members were officially inducted - Daniel Bell, a former site director for DLA Installation Management, Defense Supply Center Columbus; Dan Neidert, a former supervisory customer relationship specialist for Maritime Customer Operations; and Charles Palmer, a former director for the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity.



Kimberly Burtrum, a former lead management analyst for Maritime Supplier Operations was unable to attend. Maritime Supplier Operations Deputy Director Shawn Cody accepted on her behalf.



In addition, David Anders, a Class of 2022 member who was unable to attend last year, was officially inducted this year. Anders is a former resolution specialist branch chief for Maritime Supplier Operations.



Each inductee received a medal and commemorative plaque and had the opportunity to speak and thank those who contributed to their successes.

After the inductees were recognized, Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson shared his thoughts on the significance of their efforts, tying it back to the DLA mission.



“Today is about connecting our past with our future,” he said. “And celebrating how we get there through the efforts of these exceptional purveyors of excellence. It’s about being part of something bigger than each of us individually, and it’s an opportunity for us to reflect upon our mission – what we do, who we do it for, and why we do it.”



“We have a difficult task before us as we continue to provide global logistics support in a complex and contested environment,” he continued. “Despite challenges no one could’ve imagined, we continue to keep pushing to sustain, innovate, and excel. We are DLA. We are Land and Maritime. And it will be the spirit of our people who make the difference in the journey ahead of us.”



“Thank you for building upon that foundation,” Watson said to the new inductees.



DLA Land and Maritime Order Management Branch Chief Eli Loughridge served as Master of Ceremonies, Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin performed the National Anthem and Management Program Analyst Mary Moore delivered the invocation.



More information on the DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame and its members can found at the DLA Land and Maritime Hall of Fame page.