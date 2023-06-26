Code Green Drill: Mass Casualty Exercise Tests WRNMMC’s Response Readiness

Photo By Bernard Little | Simulated casualties arrive at Walter Reed during a Code Green mass casualty (MASCAL)...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Simulated casualties arrive at Walter Reed during a Code Green mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on June 29. The exercise tested the medical center's response readiness to receive and provide care during a MASCAL event. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

The scenario: On the I-495 inner loop near Walter Reed, a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire causing multiple vehicles and two charter buses to crash. Both sides of the Capital Beltway were closed because of a secondary multi-vehicle crash. First responders had difficulty getting to the crash sites, and initial reports indicated more than 200 people were injured.

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) alerted Walter Reed and other area hospitals of the mass casualty (MASCAL) incident and requested bed status, informing hospitals to be prepared to receive casualties. Walter Reed received a number of those casualties.

This scenario established the setting for the Code Green exercise held at Walter Reed on June 29. A Code Green is activated for a mass casualty (MASCAL) event.

“We conducted this exercise as part of our all-hazards continuous readiness program. We conduct smaller Code Green drills throughout the year to maximize readiness and culminate those drills with one large-scale annual exercise which involves receiving and moving of casualties throughout our hospital,” said Christopher Gillette, command emergency manager at Walter Reed.

“Our core objectives for this exercise [was to] test and evaluate emergency notification, staff response, setting up our MASCAL receiving stations, and ensuring those areas were equipped with the appropriate equipment, supplies, and personal protective equipment,” Gillette explained. “We evaluated our surge capabilities and family reunification, in addition to ensuring leaders were clearly identified in each of our MASCAL stations, and that there was evidence of team huddles, ongoing communication, and teamwork throughout the exercise. We also addressed several joint incident planning objectives with the installation for receiving casualties and family members from off-base.”

“Exercises are always good because they give our leadership and staff the opportunity to practice our processes and identify areas we can improve upon,” Gillette continued. “The biggest lesson voiced by our staff is to continue providing routine training throughout the year, so we continue to refine our plans and procedures.”

He emphasized that good communication is vital during real-life incidents and drills. He added that another area for improvement garnered from the exercise is the need to provide additional equipment and supplies to hospital triage teams.

As ambulances brought the simulated casualties to Walter Reed from the Beltway as part of the exercise, triage teams immediately jumped into action and evaluated those injured, then transported them to the proper areas in the hospital for care.

Walter Reed’s Simulation Center staff also participated in the exercise, providing another aspect to the MASCAL scenario using its high-fidelity manikin for trauma training. “The training tested systems and processes for initial treatment and stabilization of a mass casualty trauma patient,” Gillette explained. Staff programmed the life-like manikin to react physiologically as if it was alive with human responses, creating a realistic emergency medical situation to allow the health care team to hone their clinical skills during the exercise.

“We want to make sure our systems, as we have them planned out, will function the way we hope,” said Matthew Sias, decontamination program manager at WRNMMC. He added that this is why Walter Reed conducts continuous emergency response training for its staff throughout the year.

“We had multiple safety monitors, controllers, and evaluators assigned to all MASCAL stations. They evaluated the actions of those who participated in the drill.

Gillette added that there were no disruptions to base or hospital access during the exercise.

“In a crisis situation, all things don’t go as planned, so it’s important that we have procedures in place and conduct training throughout the year to ensure we are ready to respond while, most importantly, ensuring the safety and security of our patients, visitors and staff,” Gillette said.