Tyndall’s legal office ensures justice

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Justice is their calling. From ensuring criminals are fairly punished to protecting all Airmen’s rights, the 325th Fighter Wing legal office provides full spectrum legal services to all of Team Tyndall Airmen including mission partners and tenant units.

“Our office is responsible for providing military justice advice to the base which can include a long list of services,” said Maj. Patrick Milott, 325th FW deputy staff judge advocate. “We advise commanders on courts-martial, Article 15s, administrative actions, discharges and letters of counselling, letters of admonishment, or letters of reprimand. These are all actions commanders can take in the military and we advise on these tools to help ensure good order and discipline.”

The legal office is involved with all on-base court cases and counsel commanders, supervisors and other decision makers.

“We work closely with our Air Force Office of Special Investigation and security forces partners to make sure every criminal issue is investigated, so we can provide commanders with all the information on a case,” said Milott. “Based on the facts and the law, we advise commanders on appropriate criminal and administrative actions.”

Besides good order and discipline matters, the legal office also extends an array of services to members of Team Tyndall.

“While our job can really be focused on disciplinary actions at times, we also have a whole other section in our office that focuses on legal assistance,” said Capt. Isabella Shelton, 325th FW chief of military justice. “We provide Airmen with attorneys for legal assistance for free, to help them with tenant issues, divorce issues, custody disputes and wills for active and retired service members and their dependents.”

Without the legal team providing these services, the 325th FW’s mission of projecting unrivaled combat airpower for America would be negatively impacted.

“Our office’s mission is important because we protect the rights of all Airmen as well as make sure they are held accountable for misconduct,” said Milott. “In executing our duties and partnering with our law enforcement stakeholders, we ensure the base is a safer place for not just Airmen but for the civilians and families that live on Tyndall as well.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:55 Story ID: 448401 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall’s legal office ensures justice, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.