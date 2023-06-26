Alcohol-related incident data enhances NCOA curriculum

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – 7th Army Training Command’s Chief Data Analytics Officer teamed up with the Ready and Resilient (R2) program to add a numbers touch to the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) curriculum – numbers that tell a story to future Army leaders.



“Like society, the Army is increasingly emphasizing the power of data to inform decisions,” said 7th ATC Chief Data Analytics Officer Maj. Jaison Desai. “We saw that in the Secretary of the Army's message last year, where she listed data-centricity as her number two priority. We've also seen a great effort by the Army to make data more available and reliable.”



Desai recently completed a data analysis of alcohol-related incidents in the 7th ATC footprint, and teamed up with R2, who used the information to help integrate it into the Basic Leader Course (BLC).



R2 partnered with 7th ATC NCOA to develop a training initiative that promotes candid and constructive conversations regarding alcohol within a judgment-free and safe environment.



Linda Stewart, R2 program analyst, recognized the significance of the NCOA as a pivotal point for Soldiers in their career progression.



“The 7th ATC NCOA has a tremendous impact on leader development here in Europe, especially for the junior NCOs,” Stewart said. “[NCOA’s] constant interaction with enlisted leaders and ability to connect with the students and tailor engagements make them a natural conduit facilitating this kind of training.”



Stewart noted that having hard numbers behind alcohol-related incidents added to the lessons’ relatability.



“While we may not see immediate returns on investment, small changes made over time can have a compounding effect,” Stewart said. “Positive feedback from BLC students confirms that the course resonates with them and shows us that we are on the right track.”



To date, 874 BLC students have successfully completed the alcohol incident block of instruction and provided feedback. Desai’s data analysis showed a 72 percent positive response to including the metrics in the BLC.



“Training is useful, will help them in their role, and should be retained,” he said in a report to 7th ATC leadership. “This leads to commanders and decision-makers wanting more data and metrics, and we've seen the demand for data scientists and analysts increase significantly.”



NCOA staff welcomed the addition of hard data related to alcohol use to their lessons.



“I believe the data is helpful because viewing the figures galvanizes the point,” said 7th ATC NCOA Instructor Staff Sgt. Christopher Reese. “I believe it’s extremely beneficial not just to the student NCOs but also to the organization. It’s one thing to hear it, but when you see the statistics behind it—when you see how it affects an organization—and how it affects you as an individual, a leader, or an NCO—that’s when you have enough information to make an informed decision.”



Stewart expressed enthusiasm for the initiative’s progress.



“I am grateful for our 7th ATC senior leaders approaching the challenge with alcohol incidents with an open mind and curiosity, looking for innovative ways how to address the problem,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:32 Story ID: 448388 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Hometown: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE Hometown: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alcohol-related incident data enhances NCOA curriculum, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.