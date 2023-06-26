MNCC provides peace of mind: Call center fulfills Sailor’s wish for Arlington burial

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – MyNavy Career Center’s Human Resources Service Center is known for treating every customer as the most important person in the world.

To the family of retired Chief Machinist’s Mate Reynaldo Bernardo, that sense of duty allowed their loved one to be buried in America’s most hallowed military cemetery.

Bernardo, 73, who died in February, served 22 years in the Navy as a machinist’s mate specializing in cryogenics technology. Born on Oct. 25, 1949, in Manila City, Philippines, he graduated from San Sebastián High School in 1966, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of the East Philippines in 1970. He enlisted in August 1973. His duty stations included Naval Air Station Cubi Point, Philippine Islands; USS Enterprise (CVN 65); USS Dubuque (LPD 8); USS Coral Sea (CV 43); and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. Along the way, in 1977, he married and fathered four children. Bernardo retired as a chief machinist’s mate in 1995.

Afterward, Bernardo began the next chapter of his life, working for the United States Postal Service. After 27 years with USPS, he retired and spent his time fishing, gardening, tackling do-it-yourself renovation projects at his Maryland home, and cheering for the then-Washington Redskins (now Commanders).

When he died, his family wanted to honor his wish to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. According to Bernardo’s son, Jonathan, the funeral home began the process for burial, including submitting their father’s DD-214 to verify his eligibility for interment.

That’s when the problems began.

According to Jonathan, cemetery officials said their father’s discharge paperwork “was not sufficient to verify eligibility for burial.” They did not explain what additional was required to get this verification.

“It was my father’s final DD-214, so it perplexed me why it wasn’t enough to verify eligibility,” Jonathan said. “I made many failed attempts to contact [cemetery officials] to inquire what form they needed to verify eligibility, and another couple of weeks passed by with no word.”

Jonathan eventually contacted the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis to request additional documentation. He resubmitted the paperwork only to have it rejected once more.

“This time however, they tell us that because it says ‘Transfer to Fleet Reserve’ at the bottom, instead of ‘Retirement,’ they couldn’t accept it,” he said. “Not knowing what to do next, I searched various internet military records sites, in the hopes that one might know how to help me.”

One site informed Jonathan that once his father had reached 30 years from his initial enlistment date, he would transition from Fleet Reserve to fully retired status and receive a congratulatory certificate by mail. Thinking this might be the document needed to verify eligibility, he asked his mother to go through all his father’s files. Unfortunately, she could not find the certificate.

Running out of hope, Jonathan contacted the Human Resources Service Center, MNCC’s call center, where Collin Dulaney, a call center agent, took his call. Jonathan explained the story and difficulties he’d faced.

“There was a misunderstanding because the DD-214 that was submitted only showed 17 years and nine months of service, not the necessary 20,” said Dulaney. “Additionally, the narrative reason of discharge and type of separation on the DD-214 was confusing to the cemetery staff.”

However, the narrative reason of discharge showed the service member had completed at least 20 years of service.

“As a retired service member, I realized the discrepancy immediately – due to the fact that my own DD-214 states the exact same thing,” Dulaney said. “I also knew that there was a solution to the problem and began working on it.”

“It seemed he took a personal interest in my father’s situation because he didn’t want his loved ones to be faced with the same problems when his time comes,” Jonathan said.

Once Dulaney received Bernardo’s service record, he arranged to have a statement of service produced for cemetery officials on Jonathan’s behalf. The process, from the first call until resolution, took about five days, Dulaney said.

On June 20, Chief Petty Officer Reynaldo Bernardo, U.S. Navy (Ret.), was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, just as he desired. Call center agents like Dulaney made it happen, according to the family.

“I don’t know what exactly Mr. Dulaney and his team did, but within a week of working with him, not only was my father’s eligibility verified, we received a confirmed burial date,” Jonathan said.

Dulaney said he only did his job – and he was proud to do it.

“It is my job – and that of the MNCC agents – to respond with a ‘sense of duty.’ Chief Bernardo paved the way for my service through the conviction of his. It was an absolute honor to assist Mr. Jonathan and his family,” Dulaney said. “Additionally, I have become more confident in MNCC’s ability to effectively communicate as a team – and deliver results to those active duty, Reserve, and retired Sailors and their families.”

MyNavy Career Center’s Human Resources Service Center is a 24-hour call center with locations in Millington, Tenn., and Little Creek, Va., which helps Sailors, veterans, retirees, and their families resolve pay and personnel issues in an accurate, timely, and trusted manner. Call (833) 330-6622 or email askmncc@navy.mil.

