Sofge shoulders command at Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

June 30, 2023

BOEBLINGEN, Germany – Marines and Sailors from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa stood alongside local community leaders, families and friends to witness a change of command ceremony marking the appointment their new commander for the unit.

Major General Robert B. Sofge, Jr. assumed his duties as the new commander on June 30, receiving the headquarters’ organizational colors from the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, at a ceremony on Devil Dog Field at MARFOREUR/AF’s Panzer Kaserne headquarters. The ceremony was attended by senior leaders from Marine Forces Command, United States Africa Command, and United States European Command, along with the Lord Mayors of Boeblingen and Stuttgart.

King, who commanded MARFOREUR/AF since May 2021, presided over several initiatives that solidified the headquarters as a dynamic warfighting institution, to include: increasing NATO capacity for allied amphibious operations; enhanced naval and amphibious integration across the European and African theaters; expansion of Marine Corps’ involvement in theater cold-weather operations and exercises; increased maritime security capabilities in Africa through multinational collaboration at Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A); and U.S. Marine Forces supporting Operation Allies Welcome and response to the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being on your team,” King said as he addressed the Marine formation during the ceremony. “I am proud of the work you all have done. I am proud that we went from zero to 100 during crisis – we did it fast, and we did it well. I am proud that we kept our sites focused. It has truly been an honor to serve with the Marines, Sailors, civilians, and families of MARFOREUR/AF… [Maj. Gen. Sofge], take care of these men and women.”

Sofge, who recently served as the Director for strategy, plans and policy at United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, expressed his praise to King for his success in fostering a climate of strength and a warrior’s mindset for the team of Marines at MARFOREUR/AF.

“Congratulations on building such a wonderful team,” Sofge said. “In this next chapter, we will continue to train and be great stewards of the profession. We will push forward to face the challenges that lie ahead, and we will make sure that we are a trained and powerful part of the joint fighting force.”

