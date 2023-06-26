Garrison Wiesbaden opens festival celebrating German and American friendship

WIESBADEN, Germany -- A traditional keg tapping signaled the opening of the 9th annual U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden German American Friendship Festival 2023 on Lower Hainerberg, June 29.
With a swing of the mallet, a turn of the tap, and with mugs in hand, USAG Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield and City of Wiesbaden Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende, together, declared this year’s celebration officially open.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, the 2023 German American Friendship Fest is officially open! PROST,” said Mayfield.
The German American Friendship Festival provides opportunity for building shared understanding and closer relationships between the U.S. military, civilians and families, and the local German population. The festival celebrates the strength of an unbreakable bond, between two nations, built over decades, and has continued for more than 75 years.
“We are two nations, one team. Stronger, together,” added Mayfield.
This year's festival includes new rides, food stands, multiple beer gardens and plenty of entertainment. The German American Friendship Festival will continue through July 4th, and end with a traditional fireworks display.
Attendance is open to all those who live within the military and local German communities.
