Michigan Leaves Busan After ROK Special Operation Forces Visit

YOKOSUKA, Japan — The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Blue) departed Busan, South Korea, June 22, after completing a scheduled port visit.



The port visit in Busan reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted by U.S. submarine forces with our Republic of Korea (ROK) allies.



During the port visit, Brig. Gen. Park Hu-byeong, commander, ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla, and Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, visited the submarine.



“The visit to the USS Michigan improved the ROK-US special warfare operation capabilities and served as an opportunity to strengthen the combined defense posture,” said Park.



This port call marks the first visit to Busan for Michigan since 2017.



Michigan is one of four Ohio-class guided-missile submarines. The Navy’s guided-missile submarines provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Guided-missile submarines are capable of launching missile strikes, support special operation forces missions armed with tactical missiles, and are equipped with superior communications capabilities.



“The opportunity to observe and discuss the capabilities of the USS Michigan will lead to better combined and joint training and capabilities development,” said Lipson. “It increases SOCKOR [Special Operations Command Korea] and ROK Special Operations Forces’ understanding of multi-domain operations and how to increase joint training opportunities to create advantages in competition.”



Michigan is one of the largest submarines in the world measuring more than 560 feet long and weighing more than 18,000 tons when submerged.



During the visit, Sailors experienced the culture and history of the ROK and strengthened the relations between the U.S. Navy, ROK military, and the local Korean community.



“We are incredibly grateful for the welcome we received here and the opportunity to meet with our shipmates in Korea,” said Capt. Jason Geddes, commanding officer, USS Michigan (Blue). “It is an honor to visit Busan.”



Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and guided missile submarines (SSGNs), and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Michigan is homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, and is operating under Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023