Two DFACs Re-open after $4.8M renovations

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 355th Wing reopened the Desert Inn dining facility and Rescue and Attack Kitchen, after $4.8 million in renovations were completed, June 29, 2023.



“This modernization project will equip the base with cutting-edge features that guarantee the highest-quality food, tailored to the dietary requirements of our Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachery de los Santos, 355th Force Support Squadron flight chief. “Consequently, our Airmen will be healthy and well-nourished, which is crucial for their performance and overall well-being.”



Modernizing the DFACs began in 2019, after discovering infrastructure failures that made the facility unsafe and unsanitary.



“Thank you to everybody who put time and effort into making this happen and making it happen right,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “This is the nicest flightline kitchen I've ever been in and that is exactly what these Airmen deserve.”



Air Combat Command teamed up with the installation and Mission Support Center to achieve this infrastructure modernization.



“This will benefit our Airmen, forces, and their families,” said de los Santos. “It will guarantee that they are well-fed, healthy, and comfortable, which is vital for their performance and well-being. We are thrilled to see this project come to fruition and honored to be a part of it.”



The new facilities are open for all active duty, reserve, retired military, DOD civilians, and their families.



The Dessert Inn DFAC

Monday - Friday hours

Breakfast – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Grab N’ Go – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lunch – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grab N’ Go – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dinner – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Midnight – not available



Sat – Sun/Holiday Hours

Breakfast – 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Grab N’ Go – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lunch – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grab N’ Go – 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dinner – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Midnight – Not open



Rescue and Attack Kitchen

Monday - Friday hours

Breakfast – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dinner 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Rescue and Attack Grab N’ Go

Monday - Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Sat – Sun/Holiday Hours

Closed

