Down Range with MCBH’s Gunner

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – The U.S. Marine Corps has long upheld the principle of "Every Marine a rifleman," ensuring that marksmanship training remains a cornerstone of a Marine’s operational readiness. Critical to this endeavor for Hawaii Marines is Pu'uloa Range Training Facility (PRTF), a training complex that has remained under the stewardship of Marine Corps Base Hawaii since 1934. This commitment reflects the vital mission of providing middle-pacific based, sustainable and secure training and operational support, facilities and services to enable the Marine Corps to be a stand-in and joint operating force in readiness. The PRTF stands as the exclusive range in Hawaii where approximately 7,000 active-duty Marines per year can conduct their annual rifle qualification (ARQ).



PRTF offers a versatile training environment with six different ranges catering to a variety of needs, from short-distance pistol training to long-distance rifle engagements. The ranges are designed for firearms chambered in 5.56 caliber and below, ensuring compatibility with a variety of weapons commonly used by military and law enforcement personnel. Ranges Charlie through Foxtrot are specifically designated for pistol training, providing shooters with the opportunity to earn the combat pistol program qualification. Alpha range is tailored for snipers and designated marksmen, enabling them to practice precision shooting and long-range engagements. Additionally, the facility offers barracks accommodations for temporarily assigned Marines and transient units, ensuring convenient access to the training facilities and promoting efficient operations.



At the helm of PRTF is U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Simser Jr., Marine Corps Base Hawaii Gunner. Dating back to 1917, Gunners enjoy a rich and storied history in the Corps. Typically, there are only around 100 Marine Gunners serving at any given time. A Marine Gunner is a Chief Warrant Officer that specializes in the employment and training of infantry battalion organic weapons, gear and assigned personnel, and in the Combat Marksmanship continuum. Drawing upon their wealth of experience and knowledge, Gunners offer valuable advice to commanders on weapon utilization, maintenance, and tactics, with the goal of optimizing the performance of weapons systems and the Marines using them. Furthermore, Gunners play a vital role in mentoring junior Marines, fostering a culture of excellence and brilliance in the basics.



Simser plays a crucial role at PRTF and leads a team of 43 Marines and support personnel that work together to ensure our ranges are safe and operational. The PRTF team is comprised of Marines from various tenant units that assist in the operations of the range, making this a collaborative and shared training resource. As MCBH’s Gunner, Simser is responsible for ensuring the readiness of the ranges; coordinating maintenance, safety inspections, and operational procedures of the range complex. He ensures that the ranges are fully equipped and accessible to train not only Marines, but also personnel from other branches as well as state and federal agencies.



Simser emphasized the importance of PRTF, as it is the sole location on the island where Marines can complete their annual rifle qualification. “If this facility were to cease operations, Marines would be required to travel to California or Okinawa for this annual training, posing logistical and financial challenges,” said Simser. “It's important to recognize that marksmanship training shouldn't be limited to mere qualification, the potential of PRTF extends beyond that,” says Simser. PRTF can offer resources and instruction to Marines requesting additional training to supplement their basic marksmanship skills. “Any leader, from a squad leader to a Colonel, can email me, and I can facilitate the training they request.” "The most enjoyable part of my job is being able to help, guide, and train Marines," said Simser when asked about his favorite aspect of the job. Through his dedication and support, Simser strives to create an environment where Marines can flourish and achieve their fullest potential.



Operating a dynamic facility like PRTF doesn't come without challenge. “We have natural resources that we constantly look after, such as Hawaiian monk seals on our beaches or ensuring we are protecting the beach against wave erosion” said Simser. “We also share our space with the community, so we have to be extremely mindful of our impact.” Soon, Simser intends to collaborate with Ewa elementary school where he and other Marines from their unit will actively participate in community events, contribute to cleanup efforts on school grounds, and lend their support to various community initiatives. This partnership aims to foster a stronger bond between the Marines at PRTF and the Ewa Beach community to foster mutually beneficial relationships, collaboration, teamwork, and well-being.

Down Range with MCBH's Gunner, by LCpl Clayton Baker
Date Taken: 06.29.2023
Date Posted: 06.29.2023