Santillo takes command of Letterkenny Army Depot

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Col. Donald Santillo succeeded Col. Rick Allbritton as the commander of Letterkenny Army Depot June 29.



Santillo accepted the Letterkenny flag and the responsibility of command from Maj. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, during the change of command ceremony conducted at the depot.



Santillo is the depot’s 52nd commander. He said that he looks forward to serving with the Letterkenny team to support the readiness and modernization of the depot.



“What most impressed me about the depot’s history was that, although the mission changed over the years, the employees of Letterkenny Army Depot constantly answered the call to serve and fulfilled whatever mission was assigned to them with dedication, honor and professionalism,” Santillo said. “I am focused on continuing this effort so that Letterkenny Army Depot can modernize sustainment support to warfighters across the joint force.



O’Connor stressed the importance of effective leadership as the depot executes the modernization plan for the Organic Industrial Base laid out by the U.S. Army Materiel Command.



“Col. Allbritton was instrumental in leading this team to strategic change as he set the course for the next 15 years under the Army Materiel Command’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization and Implementation Plan. He also pushed his team to improve the depot’s position in the short-term and the near-term. Letterkenny has undertaken over 42 initiatives and innovative ways to reduce costs, improve processes and increase customer support,” O’Connor said. "This team truly understands that winning matters. While delivering missile readiness to the Army, Letterkenny Army Depot was awarded several industry accolades, for both achievement and excellence, and received high honor and praise from across the Army."



Santillo was commissioned in 1998 and served in various assignments, most recently as the Pentagon liaison officer for AMC.



Allbritton assumed command in 2021. Under his leadership, the depot celebrated its 80th anniversary, reached and sustained a 99% performance-to-promise rating, reduced safety incidents by 35% per year, and hosted multiple distinguished visitors, including the 38th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George.



“For the last two years, I have stood on the shoulders of giants who have made Letterkenny Army Depot an outstanding organization and are primarily responsible for many of LEAD’s accolades,” Allbritton said. “Thank you for your unmatched commitment, dedication and professionalism that bolsters warfighter readiness.”



Allbritton reflected on his time in command and shared highlights of employee accomplishments achieved during his tenure.



“Not only is this a great place to work, but Letterkenny has the best workforce in the Organic Industrial Base,” Allbritton said. “Team Letterkenny, you are the absolute best at what you do, and I will never forget you. You are in good hands, and I wish you all Godspeed and the absolute best.”



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment, and various military vehicles, support systems, and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



