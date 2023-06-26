Commitment to excellence drives AMC's Dellamonica winner

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Dedication and passion define Brian Beall – in both aspects of his life: personally and professionally.



Much of his time outside of work consists of running long distances on trails over mountains across the United States, and Beall finds his professional life mirrors those miles.



“My work, much like my hobby and personal passion of running, is very much about the process. They both require a substantial commitment of time and effort, but you learn so much,” said Beall, a congressional affairs specialist for Army Materiel Command. “There is reflection, development, blood, sweat and tears.”



Named AMC headquarters’ Dellamonica Award winner for 2022, Beall’s commitment to excellence landed him the command’s top annual recognition.



Day-to-day, Beall serves as the lead action officer for all legislative actions supporting Installation Management Command, Joint Munitions Command, Medical Logistics and the AMC G-4 team – three of the most active accounts for the AMC Congressional Affairs team.



Congressional Affairs plays a critical role for the command and Army as the central point of contact for expediting the flow of information between command leadership and members of Congress, the White House and other stakeholders.



“Our Congressional Affairs world is small but highly impactful. When Congress understands the Army’s priorities and the resources and authorities it takes to accomplish our mission, we are far more likely to succeed,” said Beall.



He spends much of his time working on the Army’s quality of life initiatives and ammunition mission.



“I’m likely working on an urgent issue pertaining to a specific installation or ammo production site,” he explained. “I typically work on Soldier or Family housing challenges, proactively informing Congress of actions the Army is taking to improve infrastructure or working alongside the JMC team to understand and communicate to Congress the future of the ammunition enterprise.”



The impact of Beall’s work on AMC’s ability to accomplish its mission can’t be measured, said Kim Hanson, deputy director of AMC Public and Congressional Affairs.



“Brian was single-handedly responsible for shaping the AMC congressional response to the Army’s barracks and housing challenges. He worked with AMC, IMCOM, garrison leadership, and installation senior command teams to craft responses to hundreds of congressional inquiries and coordinate execution of multiple congressional engagements at impacted installations,” she said. “His attention to detail, care and compassion ensured that all responses answered the concerns of the Soldiers and Families and members of Congress with transparency and empathy for their situation, resulting in additional funding to improve VOLAR Barracks and positive acknowledgement of Army efforts in privatized housing.”



Beall also helped garner support and understanding from elected officials on the Army’s annual AMC-led Facility Investment Plan prioritizations to align funding with quality of life improvements for Soldiers and Families.



He drafted an AMC/IMCOM Congressional Engagement Strategy for the Facilities Investment Plan that aligned proactive congressional engagements to AMC priorities and lines of effort, according to Hanson. The successful efforts helped secure improved understanding, support and funding from Congress.



In 2008, Beall began his career as an intern for the U.S. House of Representatives. Soon after, his work ethic secured him a position in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.



The Littleville, Alabama, native moved out of the D.C. area and back to Alabama to start working for the AMC Chief Technology Office, when AMC had oversight of what was then-Research, Development and Engineering Command. He eventually transitioned to AMC Public Affairs.



His experience with the legislative process on Capitol Hill, finding his way to AMC’s Public and Congressional Affairs team and learning more about how public affairs tells the Army’s story, led him to believe it was the perfect opportunity to synchronize the two.



“I realized my ideal scenario was effectively merging the two and telling the Army’s story to Capitol Hill,” he said.



His line of work can be challenging at times, but he says his deep appreciation for the mission and the process is what keeps him going.



“I still learn and make myself better through the process. I’m hopeful that working through the complicated issues that come up for the Congressional Affairs team generate the appropriate authorizations and resources for the Army and Army Materiel Command and leads to positive change for service members and their families who live, work and play on our installations,” Beall said.



And Beall plays as hard as he works; in addition to spending time with his wife and two children, he’s ran dozens of road and trail races – too many to count. Last November, he finished the Pinhoti 100 trail race, which he believes is his biggest accomplishment so far in the running arena. The race is 100.38 miles and has a total of 28,000 feet of elevation change.



“I finished in 30 hours. That single, 30-hour effort took over four months to train for. I failed miserably in the same race two years prior. On that day in November of 2020 where I dropped from the race, I already knew I would be back soon and crossing the finish line. In life and work, I set goals and commit to the process,” said Beall.



And while the mission is ongoing every day for Soldiers and their families around the globe, it’s that very devotion and perseverance that keeps him progressing towards the finish line, no matter how far or how close the end is in sight.



“A lot of the challenges I work on have tangible impact on the readiness of Soldiers and their Families. These are peoples’ lives we’re dealing with, and that is not lost on me,” he explained.



The Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding U.S. Army Materiel Command Personnel of the Year was established to recognize outstanding work accomplishments that have significantly contributed to U.S. Army Materiel Command’s mission and overarching goals and objectives.

