SDDC Surface Warrior wins Dellamonica Award

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (June 29, 2023) – The U.S. Army Materiel Command recently announced Maj. Jared Peacock, from the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s 598th Transportation Brigade, as one of its 2022 Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year winners.



The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to Army Materiel Command's mission and is presented annually to military and civilian employees below the rank of general officer and senior executive service levels.



This year, nine AMC employees who showed the very highest level of performance in leadership, innovation and dedication to the mission earned the award.



According to an AMC release, those selected for the award are judged on “how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and U.S. Army Materiel Command’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees to improve or increase the quality of their own work, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.”



Peacock’s commander, Col. Robert Kellam, nominated him for the honor.



“His exemplary expertise and complete dedication to the mission had a direct and positive impact on AMC’s mission accomplishment and readiness in support of the United States European Command,” said Kellam. “His superb planning and ability to coordinate simultaneously with multiple agencies were essential in the significant troop increase witnessed in Europe in 2022.”



Peacock joined the 838th Transportation Battalion, one of the 598th’s two Europe-based battalions, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, in the summer of 2021 and served as executive officer for the battalion.



Midway through 2022, Peacock transitioned to the operations officer position and immediately put a high level of emphasis on integrating supported units, host nation professionals, commercial carriers, adjacent U.S. Army Europe units, subordinate headquarters, and other enablers in the greater “Team of Teams” to enable successful port operations.



SDDC’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, was exceptionally impressed with Peacock’s performance.



“Maj. Peacock’s contributions to strategic movements into and out of the European theater of operations cannot be overstated,” Lawrence noted in Peacock’s award nomination endorsement. “He is almost single-handedly responsible for the efficient deployment and redeployment of two rotational Combat Aviation Brigades and four Regionally Aligned Forces Brigade Combat Teams.”



“Peacock is a dedicated and talented officer that enabled SDDC to provide the Gold Standard of Service and Support to the Warfighter,” added Kellam.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US