433rd Airlift Wing, 960th Cyberspace Wing Demo Capabilities to Honorary Commanders

Photo By Senior Airman Mark Colmenares | Staff Sgt. Oscar Chavez, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Mark Colmenares | Staff Sgt. Oscar Chavez, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, explains various hazardous ordinance items to a group of Honorary Commanders during a tour at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 4, 2023. The Honorary Commanders visited units within the 433rd Airlift Wing and 960th Cyberspace Wing, offering a unique opportunity for the San Antonio area community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Honorary commanders toured various units within the 433rd Airlift Wing’s Mission Support Group and the 960th Cyberspace Wing here, Feb. 4, 2023.



The visit included a briefing to familiarize the civic leaders with the 426th Network Warfare Squadron’s mission, along with demonstrations by the 433rd Force Support Squadron; 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron; 433rd Civil Engineering Squadron; 433rd Security Forces Squadron; 26th Aerial Port Squadron; and the 74th Aerial Port Squadrons.



Master Sgt. Robert Pinkston, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Program Manager, led a portion of the 433rd CES demonstration.



“The Honorary Commanders have much support for the military units here, especially us on the Reserve side,” said Pinkston. “We want to give back to them by showing what we do with their tax dollars.”



“We are giving them the opportunity to see all of the functions that we do in the Mission Support Group,” said Lt. Col. Eric L. Chancellor, 26th Aerial Port Squadron Commander. “Many of our citizen airmen work in the local community and this event gives them an insight into what their people do when serving our country.”



The Honorary Commanders Program was developed to encourage an exchange of ideas, share experiences and foster friendship between key members of the local civilian community and the Joint Base San Antonio military community. Each honorary commander is paired with a unit commander to learn more about each specific unit and bridge the gap between the military and community. The program provides a unique opportunity for San Antonio area community leaders to shadow 433rd Airlift Wing leaders.