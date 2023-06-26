USAF swap program supports Moody's Airmen

Courtesy Photo | MyVector graphic, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, June 28, 2016. MyVector...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MyVector graphic, Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, June 28, 2016. MyVector is a platform Airmen can use for mentoring, career development and conducting assignment swaps. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Vernon Greene) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody’s Airmen are now able to participate in the Air Force Enlisted Swap Assignment Program, effective June 1, 2023, available to senior master sergeants and below Air Force wide.



The new initiative can be accessed by using the online web tool myVector. Airmen can use the site to conduct research, initiate conversations and find other individuals that meet the necessary criteria to apply for an assignment swap, giving them a little more control on their choice of station.



“I think (this program) gives them a higher quality of life,” said Staff Sgt. Ceyonna Landry, 23rd Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of outbound assignments. “Now they have more control, even if it’s just a little bit, of where their life is going to go - giving them more peace of mind on a day-to-day basis. That impacts your ability to come to work with a clear head which impacts your ability to do your job correctly and accurately.”



In order to take advantage of the initiative Airmen must initiate assignment swaps and submit an application within 90 days from their assignment selection date. Both applicants must have the same:

- Assignment to swap

- AFSC

- Skill level

- Grade or projected grade

- Special Experience Identifier

- Vector (as required)

- Security Clearance (as required)

- Cannot have any adverse quality force indicators

- Possess the same PCS eligibility, i.e., time on station, tour length, retainability



After the application is submitted, Air Force Personnel Center will cross reference both Airmen’s technical status, ensuring both members meet the same standards. The members will then be notified of approval or disapproval through myVector.



“Just like our recent policy change authorizing retraining, this is one of the many initiatives we are rolling out to ensure we are able to retrain the talent we need on the bench,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Building the force of the future requires us to look at our personnel policies and balance them with an integrated approach to ensure we maintain the highest standards of readiness.”



No matter where an Airman falls across the spectrum of experience or what role they play in the mission, they now have more of a hand in guiding the course of their career.



For more information about the assignment swap program, please reference the updated Personnel Services Delivery Guide identifying program procedures provided by AFSC, which is available in myFSS. Additionally, the 23rd FSS career development flight can be reached at 229-257-1911 for localized information.



Editor’s Note: Information from this article was provided by the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs and the original article can be viewed on AF.mil.