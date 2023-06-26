Jackson helps Soldiers prep for PCS moves

Permanent change of station sounds like an odd phrase that doesn’t really make sense to the untrained ear, but to those familiar with the military, it’s an inevitable fact of life. Although service members can receive orders and move at any given time, the peak season for moving for service members is from May 15 to August 31.

Moving an entire household one or two times can be overwhelming to many, but the typical military family moves, on average, every 2.5 years, according to the Military Family Advisory Network.

Luckily, this means most families have the process down to a science, but for newer service members or those with military occupational specialties that require less movement, it can still be a daunting task.

“The best advice I have is don’t wait until the last second, especially during peak season,” said Christopher McClellan, transportation assistant with the Fort Jackson Transportation Office.

He further advised service members to access Military OneSource for PCS and moving resources at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/pcs-and-military-moves/ as soon as they receive orders.

Another plus for those coming to Fort Jackson is the recently signed Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment Act of South Carolina, which allows families to enroll their children into schools once they get orders coming to the state.

McClellan also said to register or update information with the Defense Personal Property Program, especially if individuals are planning for a government move. These moves require coordination with a moving company and the transportation office for the company to pack up and move the service member and their family’s belongings.

McClellan emphasized the “My Army PCS” app, a new app available on the Google and Apple stores designed to help ease transitions from one duty station to the next. The app helps to plan and organize various aspects of a PCS, including a checklist, entitlements, orders, and even pet travel requirements.

If you have questions, reach out to the transportation office at 751-5137 or visit them at 5450 Strom Thurmond Blvd, Room 102.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:32 Story ID: 448275 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jackson helps Soldiers prep for PCS moves, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.