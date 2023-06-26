Fort Leavenworth Garrison welcomes new commander

Photo By Prudence Siebert | After receiving the colors from Fort Leavenworth Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erika...... read more read more Photo By Prudence Siebert | After receiving the colors from Fort Leavenworth Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, outgoing Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. passes the colors to Vincent Grewatz, director of Installation Mangement Command - Training, during his change of command ceremony with incoming Garrison Commander Col. Duane Mosier June 27 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp see less | View Image Page

Outgoing Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. relinquished command to incoming Garrison Commander Col. Duane Mosier in a ceremony June 27 at the Frontier Conference Center.



Ceremony host Vincent Grewatz, director of Installation Command – Training, described garrison command as a team sport.



“The civilians and the soldiers of this garrison remain and stand ready to engage, supporting training, providing protection, enabling readiness and caring for this community’s soldiers and their families, and it is all because of the outstanding leadership they’ve been provided over the past few years.”



Grewatz said he was proud of the Fort Leavenworth community for rising to every task and trial and staying dedicated to mission, outreach and service despite a changing local and global environment with ongoing economic and other challenges.



“Your selfless service over the last couple of years, under what I think can be aptly described as challenging times, is worthy of our deepest gratitude,” Grewatz said. “Two years ago, our nation was in a much different place, emerging from COVID, rebuilding our social fabric.”



Grewatz said Misenheimer is an outstanding leader, and with Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Johnny Bevers, led the Garrison team to the next level.



“The Army develops leaders who are committed, innovative, motivated and able to handle the challenges of command in a complex environment, and the past two years certainly qualify as that,” Grewatz said. “No one in IMCOM did more to advance the Army’s people priorities or did it more effectively than John Misenheimer. His command was built on trust, transparency, engagement and servant leadership, as evidenced by the organizational … feedback and recognized by the workforce and leader development efforts and appreciation for his own personal example.”



Grewatz said Misenheimer fostered a positive command climate, built a cohesive team, and made a difference for everyone at Fort Leavenworth, and beyond.



“John’s team innovated and generated best practices that have been embraced IMCOM-wide, and game-changing decision tools for infrastructure prioritization,” Grewatz said.



“Thanks to his superb leadership, the Leavenworth community is better postured to weather the complexity and challenges of the future, and to advance our national security objectives.”



During his remarks, Misenheimer thanked the entire Garrison team, listing many of the Garrison organizations and individuals and offering examples of their accomplishments, from child care to force protection to grounds-keeping to community support, amenities, utilities and activities.



“It is mind-blowing to think about how much you do compared to the resources that you have, and you provide those services with smiles and genuineness,” he said.



“This team never quits, and they never stop producing excellence in all they do,” Misenheimer said, noting that that commitment extends beyond Fort Leavenworth to relationships with other organizations and surrounding communities.



Misenheimer said the last two years have flown by because of the enjoyable experience he has had with what he described as the most wonderful team in the Army.



“My experience in this command beginning two years ago has been exactly what every incoming commander would hope for — to be part of a greater purpose; to take care of soldiers, civilians and their families; to work with the utmost subject matter experts and professionals; to be a part of a team who is eager to assist each other and make the whole successful rather them themselves or the individual.”



Misenheimer is retiring from the Army after 23 years of service and is planning to return to his home state of North Carolina.

Grewatz welcomed Mosier and his wife, Mandy, to the team.



“They bring to IMCOM a track record of excellence and clear passion for mission, people and families,” Grewatz said.



Mosier said Grewatz’s reference to garrison command being a full-contact sport fits with some of the concepts he hopes to bring to the command.



“This is a people business, it’s a full-contact business — we have to build relationships and partnerships,” Mosier said. “We have to make sure we continue the great work the Misenheimers have done here, building partnerships and relationships that will further the quality of life for every person that lives and operates on this facility.”



Mosier said he owed a heartfelt appreciation to the Misenheimer family.



“You have opened your home to us, you have onboarded us in the most effective way I’ve seen in my 20-plus-year career, and ultimately your leadership, your outstanding high standards that you have established through your command family presence on this fort, we owe you great thanks for.”



Mosier told the soldiers, civilians and all other members of the Fort Leavenworth community that their professionalism is unmatched.



“I’m proud to be part of such an exceptional team,” he said. “Together I believe that we will continue to strive for excellence and fulfill our mission with integrity.”



Mosier said he promises to lead with compassion and humility and to ask a lot of questions, relying on the expertise of the team.



To watch the full ceremony, visit https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn/videos/7167070689986274/.



For the commanders’ biographies, click on “Garrison welcomes new commander” at https://www.ftleavenworthlamp.com.