Street naming project establishes new legacy at Dülmen Tower Barracks

DÜLMEN TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Members of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux gathered alongside mission partners and local community leaders for a street naming ceremony at the Dülmen Tower Barracks Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site June 28.



During the event, the garrison unveiled a signpost at the intersection of North Atlanta Avenue and Tuzostrasse as the first ever street sign for the installation. The celebration marked a major milestone in an ongoing project to name each street on the site in an effort to improve navigation and provide a greater sense of community for employees.



“Even though it is a simple ceremony, it will establish an enduring legacy,” Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, USAG Benelux commander, said during the unveiling. “It’s my hope that the naming of these streets is reflective of our commitment to investing in the long-term success of Dülmen Tower Barracks and the city of Dülmen.”



Until this point, none of the streets on Dülmen Tower Barracks had been named. This is the first time a project has been undertaken to create signposts to stake into the ground at every intersection.



“I’ve been here since 2018, and it’s always been a challenge...to tell people where things are situated or located because we don’t have street names,” said Christopher Howe, Directorate of Public Works facility manager at Dülmen Tower Barracks.



One of the primary drives to initiate the project was the need to give precise directions to emergency personnel when arriving on the installation. Without street names navigation relied on use of building numbers, which wasn’t always efficient.



“It’s problematic because you don’t know where anything is [without street names],” said Daniel Jones, Dülmen Tower Barracks site manager during an interview prior to the unveiling ceremony.



The installation’s main street leading from Bundesstrasse 474 has been designated as Tuzostrasse, matching the existing street name outside the gate. This helps preserve the tribute to former Commander in Chief of the British Army of the Rhine, General Sir Harry Tuzo, who opened Dülmen Tower Barracks in 1974 as a materiel depot for the British forces.



Streets running from east to west on the site have been given native European tree identifiers such as Maple and Apple. Care was taken to make sure the chosen names were recognizable and pronounceable by local nationals. The names have been officially approved and the signs are currently in production.



There are even plans to plant a few trees on the corresponding streets.



“The seven tree street names affirm our commitment to preserve and protect the environment,” Matthews said. “Today we’re planting the seeds, figuratively and a little bit literally, that will provide the shade for our children and future generations.”



The streets running north and south have been named after American cities such as Houston, Glendale and New York. To further deepen the legacy of the project, there are plans to reach out to each of the cities used as street names to create a symbolic partnership and international tie.



The U.S. Army originally acquired Dülmen Tower Barracks in 2016, and the completion of this project will add another milestone to the site’s historical record.



“This really establishes Dülmen [Tower Barracks],” said Howe. “Now we have an installation that has street names…remembers its legacy of General Tuzo…and has a bit of American flair.”

