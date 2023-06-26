Leader Training Brigade welcomes new leader

Members of the Leader Training Brigade and the Fort Jackson community gathered to welcome Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer and his Family to the team and bid farewell to Col. Joseph A. Jackson at a ceremony, June 23.



The change of command was held at the Army Physical Fitness School, a fitting place for Dwyer, who received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Exercise Science from Furman University in 1998 before he was commissioned as an infantry officer.



The LTB team is excited and ready to receive their new leader who is fully prepared to guide them in their future endeavors.



“You are getting a highly respected and battle-tested leader. You’re getting a passionate professional, a warrior who respects and values his team,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general. “I’m confident he’ll advance the cause.”



“I can think of no better place to serve or greater mission than to educate the leaders who are tasked to provide the fighting force with trained, motivated, and physically fit leaders who espouse the Army core values,” Dwyer said. He continued to thank the command and brigade team for welcoming him and his Family into the Fort Jackson community with open arms.



“I promise you will always get my best effort and complete commitment to the organization and those who serve within its ranks,” he said.

Kelly lauded the unit’s efforts in training Soldiers.



“For the past 44 years, the (LTB) has helped make American Soldiers better here at Fort Jackson,” Kelly said. He emphasized the impact the brigade has played in preparing, educating, and guiding Army Leaders.



“Any in the crowd that have been the benefactors of an army sponsored, advanced civil schooling broadening opportunity, were assigned to this unit,” Kelly said. “I’m, in fact, an LTB student detachment alumnus, and I’m proud of it.”



Kelly commended Jackson on his dedication, commitment and training expertise and the mark he left on LTB as well as how he empowered subordinates and motivated others to take advantage of professional development opportunities.



“You invested in us,” Kelly said.



Dwyer arrived at Fort Jackson after serving as the deputy commanding officer of the 7th Special Forces Group at Camp Bull Simons located at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Dwyer’s experience as a detachment commander of Operational Detachment Alpha 325 as well as company commander of Headquarters and Group Support Companies both with 3rd Special Forces Group, and as a company commander for 1st Special Warfare Training Group at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina, and garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.



“As I take leave of this organization, I know that I’m leaving it in expertly capable hands of Col. Dwyer and Command Sgt. Maj. Otero,” Jackson said. He heralded the expert-level leadership and professionalism of the LTB team as he delivered his remarks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:27 Story ID: 448267 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leader Training Brigade welcomes new leader, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.