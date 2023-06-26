Capt. Hanser assumes command of NIOC - Texas

Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland, Texas – Capt. Jason Hanser relieved Capt. Kenneth Smith as Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas commanding officer, during a ceremony held at Forbes Hall on JBSA – Lackland and Medina Training Annex, June 21.

Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi served as the guest speaker, offering his thoughts towards NIOC Texas and the job that the Smith has done during his short time as Commanding Officer. He added remarks to how he felt Hanser will perform while taking over the San Antonio based Command.

“Thank you, NIOC Texas, for the warm welcome. When I got in here it was 104 which might be a little too warm…” Bernacchi opened with. He followed up by stating he had been a Chicago Cubs fan far longer than Capt. Smith had been, and this had taught him a lot of lessons on resiliency. Smith had based his command philosophy around the CUBS name, breaking it out to Competence, Uniformity, Be at your Best, and Selflessness.

After thanking Smith, Bernacchi went on to say, “Capt. Hanser is the perfect guy for the job with his experience out of NIOC Colorado.” He closed on the importance of NIOC Texas in the outlook of Navy plans going forward, and he wanted the Sailors to know that their work is important to the future of the Country and Navy.



Smith was presented with the Legion of Merit and a gift from the NIOC Texas Chiefs Mess before reading his orders and giving his parting remarks.

“We thrive at NIOC Texas with Competence and Uniformity,” Smith said. “Individually, our Sailors thrive at their best, and NIOC Texas Sailors are Selfless. Together, Texas is and will always be an unbreakable cohesive unit!” He thanked Bernacchi, all the NSA Texas leadership, and various people throughout the command. Smith went on to recognize his wife for all that she does to support him in his personal life, so he can be at his best for the command.

Smith went on to say, “I am leaving [NIOC Texas] in great hands. I can’t think of a better Captain to lead this team of Navy Ambassadors.” He closed out by reminding the command to see him in three, “When we look at one another, the first thing we see is the uniform, the second [is] our name tag, and the third [is] our rank… So, I end my speech with this NIOC Texas, I see you in three.”

Hanser, coming from being the Commanding Officer of NIOC Colorado, started by stating that he looks forward to meeting and leading the remarkable members of NIOC Texas. He went on to talk on his command philosophy, integrity, tenacity, and excellence, and what these mean to the command. Finally, he closed his remarks with, “I thank Capt. Smith for his exceptional job as a leader here at NIOC Texas handing off an exceptional Command.”

NIOC Texas conducts information operations and provides cryptologic and related capability to the fleet, joint and national commanders, as well as administrative and personnel support to Department of the Navy members assigned to the San Antonio area. NIOC Texas is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Force 1040 of the U.S. 10th Fleet.



For more information on NIOC Texas, visit the command’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCTexas, or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-texas/.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023