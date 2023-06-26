Hawaii Air National Guard Commemorates 100 years of Air Refueling with Historic flyover

The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing conducted a flyover above communities across the Southern and Eastern portions of Oahu, June 27, 2023, honoring the 100th year anniversary of aerial refueling.



Four KC-135 Stratotankers from the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron participated in the flyover after wrapping up a routine training sortie off the coast of Hawaii.



The flyover was part of a nationwide tribute demonstrating global air refueling capabilities in real time. More than 150 tankers from 26 Total Force installations took part in the event.



Mission planners utilized existing resources, flight hours, and personnel dedicated to training purposes, ensuring no additional cost to taxpayers. After wrapping up a refueling mission with locally-based F-22 Raptors, the pilots directed their course to Kalaeloa, Punchbowl, Kaneohe, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam areas.



Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Additionally, Stratotankers carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

"Air refueling is the cornerstone of our Nation's air power, propelling it to new heights and unleashing its limitless capabilities," said Maj. Koani Lau, 203rd ARS director of operations. “Air refueling epitomizes our unwavering dedication to safeguarding freedom and project unparalleled power, etching a permanent chapter in aviation history."



The Hawaii ANG has been operating the KC-135 for over 30 years and routinely supports air-to-air refueling missions and global deployments. Since its establishment on December 10, 1992, the 203rd ARS has been a critical component of the Pacific Air Force's operation.

The first commander of the 203rd ARS, retired Col. Walt Kaneakua, returned to his former unit to witness the 100-year milestone and recount the squadron’s legacy and the pride it brings to Hawaii.



“The unit is comprised of hard working men and women that dedicate their energies to air power, and that’s the most important portion of the unit.” said Kaneakua. “It’s the most important part of the legacy that carries on 30 years later after we have started it.”



One of the things that sets the 203rd ARS aircraft apart from the rest of the U.S. Air Force’s ‘tanker’ fleet is that each jet is honored with a name that stems from the traditional Hawaiian language. Each tail flash is emblazoned with the word ‘Hoku’, Hawaiian for star; each representing a star or constellation.



Kaneakua wasn’t the only guest to experience the flight operations. Airmen who hail from various Hawaii ANG units and career fields boarded the aircraft to partake on an incentive flight, many of whom have never been near a KC-135.



“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”



On June 27, 1923, the first aerial refueling was accomplished by U.S. Army Air Service aviators, demonstrating innovation and tenacity that thrived in Airmen of that era.



"As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we are keenly aware of the indispensable role it plays in supporting our operations and those of our esteemed allies and partners," expressed Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, 154th Wing commander. "Tanker gas serves as the lifeblood that energizes not only our own remarkable weapon systems, such as the F-22 and C-17, but also empowers the reach and effectiveness of our global allies and increases the lethality of the Joint Force. The success we achieve in our missions, the seamless interoperability we enjoy, and the collective security we uphold are owed in large part to the unwavering dedication of the tanker community. With great pride, we stand at the forefront of fulfilling the immense demand for air refueling and propelling the triumph of our joint and multinational forces."

