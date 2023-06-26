Graves Receives National Award Signed by ROK President

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Republic of Korea Order of National Security Merit Samil Medal was presented, June, 27, to Col. Seth Graves, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The award was presented by ROK Army Support Group commander, Col. Seok-mo Koo.



The Order of National Security Merit medal has five grades: The Samil Medal is the fourth grade and was signed by the president of Korea in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding and meritorious service to the ROK.



“To receive an award from the president of the Republic of Korea is humbling,” said Graves. “I have such appreciation for our host country and everything they have done to support our installation and our Humphreys community. I am honored.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 01:29 Story ID: 448246 Location: KR