Fort Riley CYS Stem class visits Gray Eagles

    Photo By Thomas Reust

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Story by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley, KAN.- Fort Riley Child and Youth Services Students engaged with Gray Eagle drone pilots as part of the “Aim High” Club. They visited F company, 1 st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1 st Infantry Division June 27, 2023, at Marshall Army AirfField. The Aim High club members also built rockets as a culminating event later in the week.

    Peter Schlierman, CYS program assistant, said these types of visits boost student interest in aviation and science, technology, engineering and math careers. Showing kids that the cool technology in a concrete way really gets them going into STEM programs,”
    Schlierman said. “It literally gives them a chance to take flight.”

    The Aim High Club consisted of 14 children from kindergarten through fifth grade who were able to see not only the drones, but also the control systems used to field them onto the area of operation.
    “This type of event is great for the kids, and they get to see things a lot of their peers never get the chance to,” said Yolanda Smith, CYS supervisory program specialist.

    For more information about this program, or any other summer camp program hosted by Fort Riley CYS visit militarychildren.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:42
    Story ID: 448240
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
