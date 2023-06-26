JTF-Red Hill Completes All 253 Mandatory Repairs

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed all 253 Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) mandated repairs, enhancements, and modifications at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) and released an updated Dashboard. The link can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/.PDF/JTF-RH%20Defueling%20Update_28JUN23_FINAL.pdf?ver=uSAIarOniZ5Z6G47AaOQKA%3d%3d



“Today marks a tremendous milestone for our team. Completing the repairs paved the way for us to safely proceed with defueling operations – an immense undertaking ensuring the facility’s safety and mitigating potential risks,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, JTF-RH. “A coordinated effort involving a team of highly skilled professionals, industry experts, and regulatory bodies collaborated to achieve this milestone.”



JTF-RH remains on plan to commence gravity defueling by October 16, 2023, and to complete gravity defueling by January 19, 2024.



All completed repairs and modifications undergo an extensive review process starting with the contractor’s Quality Control (QC). The QC is followed by Quality Assurance (QA) checks to ensure the standards of quality are met.



The final step in the QC process is an Independent Third-Party Quality Validation (QV). QV reassures the Hawaii DOH and the public that JTF-RH properly completed all recommended repairs, enhancements, and mitigation measures.



As of today, 212 of the 253 Department of Defense (DoD) completed repairs have gone through the QV process. After QV, the repairs are submitted to the State of Hawaii DOH for approval. JTF-RH submitted 212 of the 253 DoD repairs to Hawaii DOH; 76 of the repairs are conditionally approved.



JTF-RH is committed to working with all relevant government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies and regulations.



Additional information can be found on the JTF-Red Hill webpage (https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/Joint-Task-Force-Red-Hill) or the JTF-Red Hill mobile app on the Apple app store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jtf-red-hill/id6449555275).

