Cpt. Hugh Elsea, nurse, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center received the 2023 Army Nurse Corps Nursing Innovation award during a brief ceremony at the hospital June 26.

Each year the Army Nurse Corps recognizes one exceptional officer in the rank of 2nd Lieutenant through Captain whose achievements promote nursing excellence through extraordinary innovation or change. The officer nominated must play a significant role in the development and effective implementation of a highly innovative idea that directly or indirectly influenced, or continues to influence, a nursing care delivery function in a health-care setting.

Elsea received the award for creating a vascular access program and using Microsoft programs to building data-centric modeling for the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Lt. Col. Brian Cahil, deputy of inpatient services, CRDAMC, described Elsea as a clinicians’, clinician.

“When we need help on the floor at night he’s out there. When we need help during the day or to push a patient down the hallway, so that patient gets taken care of, he’s the one that’s out there,” said Cahil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:46 Story ID: 448237 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRDAMC Nurse receives the Army Nurse Corps Nursing Innovation Award 2023, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.