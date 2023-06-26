389th Engineer Company supports troop project to install light poles in Fort McCoy’s CRSP yard

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve's Iowa-based 389th Engineer Company work on a troop...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve's Iowa-based 389th Engineer Company work on a troop project June 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 389th had Soldiers supporting several troop projects at Fort McCoy in June 2023 to not only get training for those Soldiers but also help Fort McCoy improve its infrastructure. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The 389th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Iowa, returned to Fort McCoy in June to complete more work on troop projects at the installation, and one project was a big one — installing new energy-efficient light poles at the Fort McCoy Central Receiving Shipping Point (CRSP) parking lot.



Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the 389th discussed the work his company completed at the CRSP parking lot.



“Our company was tasked with assisting in setting in 28 light poles for the CRSP Yard, which has not had very good lighting for years from what I hear, so it's good training for our Soldiers to get their hands on something that they’ve probably never experienced before,” Goodman said.



The entire CRSP yard has received continuous work the last several years through troop projects, said Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. Getting the new lights installed in the yard parking lot was a significant step in improving the capabilities of that area, he said.



The 389th Company Commander, 1st Lt. Kelly Merritt, said the unit was busy their entire time at McCoy in June.



“It's a lot of hands-on work that we haven’t really been able to experience here before over on McCoy,” Merritt said about the 2023 projects.



She said her unit’s Soldiers were very motivated complete projects on post and get the hands-on training. “It helps them progress to the next level of training,” Merritt said.



In 2022, Soldiers with the 601st Engineer Detachment, a Michigan-based unit, started the work on the lighting project at the CRSP yard. In a story written by Zachary Mott of the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office about the project in June 2022, it states that unit completed some trench digging, placed in concrete forms, ran electrical conduit between each of the poles, and got the bases ready.



In 2023, with the assistance of a forklift and driver from Range Maintenance from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, the 389th Soldiers installed the 28 light pole bases created by the 601st Soldiers in 2022.



In October 2022, nearly a dozen Soldiers with Alpha Company of Wisconsin National Guard’s 173rd Engineer Company worked at the CRSP yard as well.



The 173rd Soldiers serve out of Rhinelander and Tomahawk, Wis. The company is comprised of one horizontal engineer platoon and two combat engineer platoons, said 2nd Lt. Frank Mueller, 1st Platoon leader for the 173rd.



“The Soldiers with the 1st Platoon hauled, spread, and compacted 1,077 tons of new gravel to resurface the CRSP yard after a different troop project of installing new concrete light pillars were installed,” Mueller said in October 2022.



Some additional work still may be planned for the CRSP yard area, Morrow said, but the work that has been completed to this point since the work began has completely transformed its capabilities.



The 389th is one of many Army Reserve engineer units that completes troop projects at Fort McCoy every year. Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.