The Army’s newest medical experts graduate CRDAMC’s GME program

Staff members, current students and loved ones gathered to celebrate graduating residents, fellows, and students during the annual Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Graduate Medical Education June 16.

Fifteen graduates completed the emergency medicine and family medicine residency program, two students the anesthesia nursing program, two fellows the family medicine obstetrics program and two fellows the emergency medicine ultrasound program.

“As you cross this thresh hold from trainee to staff officer in the Army, I bring to your attention a great privilege of the journey on which you are embarking,” said Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commanding general, medical readiness command, east, and chief of the medical corps. “You have the privilege to serve in two professions: a profession of medicine and a profession of Arms; two of the topmost respected professions, both with storied heritage.”

Beyond the science, our GME programs train military medical professionals to lead in austere and complex environments and military unique curriculum guides them through fluency in the operational language required to effectively advise Senior Commanders on health service support and force health protection, she went on to say.













The EMRP training spans 36 months, following graduation from medical school, and trains physicians in the wide variety of disciplines that are required in order to provide care to any patient, at any time, and in any situation.

CRDAMCs residents master knowledge found in such core disciplines as surgery, internal medicine, and OB-GYN also experience a wide variety of specialty subject areas such as toxicology, emergency medical services, and pediatric critical care. By the completion of their rigorous and intensive training these residents are well equipped to skillfully manage any patient that comes through the emergency department’s doors.

Army family medicine physicians are trained in the full scope of outpatient and inpatient care. Family medicine physicians also complete 36 months of residency training before becoming eligible for board certification. The program consistently scores above the national average on the annual American Board of Family Medicine in-training examination and has maintained a 100 percent first time ABFM board certification exam pass rate for the last ten years.

The Army nursing anesthesia program is the culmination of an arduous 36-month program, which reflects the hard work and dedication that the students have demonstrated towards the science, and art of anesthesia nursing.

The family medicine obstetrics fellowship is a rigorous twelve-month program designed to train board certified family physicians in the management of complicated and operative obstetrics. The fellowship is a joint venture between the department of family and community medicine and the department of obstetrics and gynecology. This is the Army’s first and only program of this type.

The emergency ultrasound fellowship program, also a twelve-month program, is designed to train leaders with advanced knowledge and skills in ultrasound, and give them experience in ultrasound education, research, and administration.

“During your training programs you have all worked long hours and we have watched you mature into confident staff clinicians in the United States Army Medical Command,” said Steven Plante, medical simulations specialist, GME program.

“And to all of you, your programs and our entire hospital are proud of your achievements and look forward to seeing all that you will contribute to our Army and our nation.”

