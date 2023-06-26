Walter Reed Wraps Up Men's Health Month 2023, Encouraging Men to Prioritize Their Health Year-Round

As Men's Health Month 2023 wraps up, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center calls on men to prioritize their health throughout the year.



The annual observance aims to increase awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases among men and boys.



U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Adam Kisling, a fellow at Walter Reed, emphasized the importance of men focusing on their physical and mental health and discussed the role of physical fitness in maintaining overall well-being.



Kisling underscored the significance of mental health, stating, "Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health; talk to your doctor about not just medications, but healthy lifestyle choices to improve your mental health."



Regarding physical fitness, according to the American Heart Association's recommendation, adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week. Kisling shared, "Regular exercise is crucial for maintaining good physical health. It can help prevent chronic diseases, improve mood, and improve overall well-being."



Kisling furthered his statement emphasizing the importance of integrating physical fitness into daily routines, noting that consistency is critical to achieving long-term health benefits.

"Health care providers can address preventable health problems and encourage healthier lifestyles that include fitness, but the key is for men to have discipline – something that Kisling says comes easy for most in military service.”



"[Serving in the military] offers a structured environment that promotes physical fitness," said Kisling. "However, maintaining it after leaving [military] service can be challenging."

Understanding the challenge that may present itself once someone leaves military service, Kisling says, "maintaining fitness regimens is important on several levels "to prevent obesity and potential health issues like diabetes."



Kisling and the Walter Reed team urge men to prioritize their health beyond Men's Health Month and take proactive steps to ensure their well-being.



By focusing on physical and mental health, adopting healthy lifestyle choices, and engaging in regular exercise, men can significantly improve their overall health and quality of life.



For more information about Men's Health services at Walter Reed, visit https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mens-Health.

