Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon holds change of charge ceremony

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | From left to right. Capt. Romeo Tizon, Jr., commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore as well as the presiding officer during the change of charge ceremony. Cmdr. Kimberly Oelschlager, the outgoing officer in charge at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon. Capt. Afshin Afarin, executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore. Cmdr. Thomas Murphy, officer in charge at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon.

NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, Nev. (June 27, 2023) – Cmdr. Kim Oeschlager transferred responsibility as the officer in charge (OIC) of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon (NMRTU Fallon) to Cmdr. Thomas P. Murphy on June 23, 2023. The unit provides care at Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon aboard Naval Air Station Fallon, supporting “TOPGUN” aviators at one of the Navy’s top tactical air warfare training centers.



NMRTU Fallon is a unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore (NMRTC Lemoore). Capt. Romeo Tizon, commanding officer of NMRTC Lemoore and director of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore provided the ceremony’s opening remarks.



“CDR Kim Oeschlager served admirably as the officer in charge of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon,” Tizon said. “Under her leadership, Naval Brach Health Clinic Fallon achieved remarkable milestones, overcame challenges, and strengthened the bonds with our installation and operational commands. She also strengthened our relationships with the VA hospital and our local community health partners.



Oelschlager is an Aerospace Operational Physiologist and Fleet Marine Force Warfare Officer. She received the Meritorious Service Medal for her leadership as OIC.



“Fallon was a challenging and rewarding experience and is a hidden gem for Navy Medicine,” said Oelschlager. “It was a privilege to lead a team that thought outside the box to strengthen relationships with our community health partners and tenant commands so we could survive and meet the mission. Leadership is about developing and fostering relationships and I am honored to have made a positive impact in their lives.”



Oelschlager arrived at NMRTU Fallon in June 2020 and navigated and lead her team during the Delta and Omicron surges of 2021 and 2022. She mitigated the pandemic’s impact while continuing to deliver high quality healthcare for the enrolled beneficiaries and active-duty service members.



Murphy is also a Naval Aerospace Physiologist and came to Fallon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort as the Director of Clinical Support Services. Cmdr. Murphy is a 1987 graduate of the Naval Academy and a former Marine Corps Officer and Combat Engineer who served during the Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1990-1991.



“I look forward to being a part of the team that supports the warfighters, their families and veterans at Branch Health Clinic Fallon,” said Murphy. “Branch clinics have the same responsibilities as hospitals in providing safe, quality care and are often geographically separated from the command. The separation can be both challenging but also provide us opportunities.”



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon/Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon, Nevada is a unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, California. The medical unit in Fallon provides outpatient medical care to active-duty service members and its dependents assigned to, and within a 30-mile radius of, Naval Air Station Fallon. The clinic’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and

partnerships. We keep warfighters in the fight.