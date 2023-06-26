My DCMA: Robert Feeley, quality assurance specialist

Philadelphia – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Robert Feeley shares his story.



My name is Robert Feeley, and this is My DCMA.



I am a quality assurance specialist, or QAS, at DCMA’s Philadelphia office. In this area, we have many manufactures. We see different products all the time. Because of this, I’m required to split my time at different suppliers that produce aircraft carrier parts, general hardware and aviator breathing products. I also assist my teammates at other locations as needed.



I have been with the agency for 16 years, and I like working at DCMA because the work we do is significant. We are the eyes and first line of defense for the warfighter by ensuring they have quality products so they can keep defending our nation and complete their mission. I take pride in being a part of a great team serving my fellow warfighters and continuing to serve my country as a veteran.



My career goals are to continue working hard to support all service members and utilize team members to ensure the end users get products on time. I want to ensure our end users receive the best products possible to keep them safe while they carry out their duties around the world and keep us safe at home.



I have been on the receiving end of products that have been inspected by DCMA and that gives me a better appreciation of the work we accomplish. I performed aircraft maintenance in the Air Force for 23 years. My military career included being an active-duty jet-engine mechanic, and I also served as an Air Guard technician. I have worked on the KC-135, C-141, C-5, C-17 and A-10 aircraft.



In my free time, I like playing darts and ice hockey. I also enjoy hunting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:25 Story ID: 448204 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My DCMA: Robert Feeley, quality assurance specialist, by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.