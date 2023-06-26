CASCOM 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year commences

Photo By Terrance Bell | Staff Sgt. Charles Burnett, representing the Ordnance School, makes adjustments on his...... read more read more

Photo By Terrance Bell | Staff Sgt. Charles Burnett, representing the Ordnance School, makes adjustments on his M4 weapon during zero qualifications at the installation range complex June 26. Burnett is one of 17 Soldiers competing in the Best Squad Competition/Drill Sergeant of the Year event taking place June 26-29. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page