FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA. -- Seventeen Warriors from throughout CASCOM converged upon headquarters for the annual Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition that kicked off Monday. The event is described as a Soldier skills competition that includes 12-mile ruck march, essay test, tactical skills and more. The first day of competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test and was followed by weapons qualification. The event will conclude Thursday with an awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 13:23
|Story ID:
|448202
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CASCOM 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year commences, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS
