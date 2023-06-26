Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASCOM 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year commences

    CASCOM 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year commences

    Staff Sgt. Charles Burnett, representing the Ordnance School, makes adjustments on his

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA. -- Seventeen Warriors from throughout CASCOM converged upon headquarters for the annual Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition that kicked off Monday. The event is described as a Soldier skills competition that includes 12-mile ruck march, essay test, tactical skills and more. The first day of competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test and was followed by weapons qualification. The event will conclude Thursday with an awards ceremony.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023
    Story ID: 448202
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASCOM 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year commences, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

