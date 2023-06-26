Preparatory Course Prepares Candidates for the Rigors of Aviation Rescue Swimmer School

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer School completed its 30th class of its preparatory course June 23.



The two-week course, which focuses on water safety, gear familiarization, swimming proficiency, and physical fitness and nutrition, is a requirement for all aviation rescue swimmer candidates before they advance to more rigorous and challenging training.



“The [preparatory] course allows us to train students in a less stressful environment, so that they can focus on the task at hand and not be concerned about completing an evolution or quitting,” said Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Mason Flynn, Aviation Rescue Swimmer Preparatory Course leading chief petty officer. “The course is more a teacher-mentorship program that better prepares candidates and ultimately, provides a better product to the Fleet.”



Aviation Rescue Swimmer training has a historic attrition rate of 35% and since the coronavirus, that rate increased to and remained steady at 55%.



“Since the pandemic, it has been difficult for the Navy to meet the demand for aviation rescue swimmers,” said Flynn. “A preparatory course was necessary to prepare and train students for the rigors of the schoolhouse and to get the drop-out rate back down to 35% or less.”

According to Lt. Josh Frank, Aviation Rescue Swimmer School officer-in-charge, it is too early to draw any conclusions on the true impact of the preparatory course, but the attrition rate has decreased to 50% since the course began in April 2022.



The preparatory course is one of the first steps Aviation Rescue Swimmer candidates undergo during their almost two years of training in advanced swimming and lifesaving techniques before reporting to their first squadron.



“The [preparatory] course helped me build my confidence in the water,” said Airman Nicholas Booth, who completed the preparatory course in May and is currently a student at Naval Aircrew Candidate School. “Everything that was taught is exactly what you do at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School. Once I classed up to a team, I would revert back to what I learned in the [preparatory course] to complete each evolution. Without the [preparatory] course, I don’t think the majority of students or I would have made it through the program.”



Airman Ma-Lak El-Radah Kratos Smith, who completed the preparatory course in March and recently graduated from Naval Aircrew Candidate School, echoed Booth’s comments that the course mentally and physically prepared students for Aviation Rescue Swimmer School.



“The [preparatory] course helped weaker swimmers develop the strength and endurance to complete rescue swimmer school,” said Smith. “It also helped us understand the basics and the importance of our gear.”



Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer School falls under the purview of Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), which provides an educational foundation in technical training, character development, and professional leadership to prepare Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students to be combat quality aviation professionals.



