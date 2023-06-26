Doc Jargon: Word play stumps military child

Dear Doc Jargon,



My dad and I play tricks on each other all the time. The other day he came home and said a word I swear he made up. You see, he’s been known to do that to play a joke on me and I don’t want to let him get away with it! The word he came home with was used like this, “we will have everything secured after debarkation in an area near our camp.”



So, Doc, did he pull a fast one on me and pretend it was a real military term? If it is real, what does it mean?



Sincerely,

The Princess of Practical Jokes







Dear Princess,



Well, I know this isn’t what you wanted to hear, but this time dad is still the kKing. His word is not made up and he even used it right. Debarkation is the act of unloading Soldiers or supplies from any mode of transportation.



Sorry your dad got you on that one – may you get one on him soon.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

