    RCCTO successfully demonstrates launch from Mid-Range Capability system.

    Mid-Range Capability Battery

    On June 27, 2023, the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    On June 27, 2023, the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical
    Technologies Office's Mid-Range Capability Project Office, in conjunction with Soldiers from 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, successfully demonstrated the launch of a Tomahawk missile from the Army's prototype Mid-Range Capability system. Soldiers assigned to 1st Multi-Domain Task Force conducted this live-fire event in which successful communications from the Battery Operations Center to the Launcher resulted in the launch of a Tomahawk missile. This test follows the successful launch of an SM-6 missile from the Mid-Range Capability system earlier this year, confirming the full operational capability of the system.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:36
    Story ID: 448180
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    PEOMS
    MRC
    RCCTO

