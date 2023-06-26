RCCTO successfully demonstrates launch from Mid-Range Capability system.

Photo By Darrell Ames | On June 27, 2023, the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's...... read more read more

Photo By Darrell Ames | On June 27, 2023, the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's Mid-Range Capability Project Office, in conjunction with Soldiers from 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons, successfully demonstrated the launch of a Tomahawk missile from the Army's prototype Mid-Range Capability system. see less | View Image Page