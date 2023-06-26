1st AD Soldier recognized for rescuing children from locked vehicle

FORT BLISS, Texas – As the 16th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Division assembled for its final formation on June 9, the battalion command team took the time to recognize one of the Soldiers in their formation for his role in assisting a woman who had accidentally locked her twin babies in her vehicle.

Sgt. Craig Megowan, an electromagnetic warfare specialist assigned to Delta Company, 16th BEB, 1st AD, was in his son’s school’s office on May 24, waiting to pick him up.

A lady who had arrived at the school accidentally locked her newborn twins in her vehicle and outside temperatures were over 90 degrees, and a bystander ran into the building to inform the staff of the incident.

Megowan immediately went outside to assist, trying to manually unlock the door with items he had in his vehicle. Unfortunately, that method was unsuccessful, and Megowan received permission from the mother to break one of her vehicle’s windows. He used his pocketknife to smash through and successfully gained entry to her car.

“I just jumped up and tried to help as much as I could,” said Megowan. “Just trying to be a decent human, a decent Soldier trying to help the population out.”

For his actions that day, Sgt. Megowan was awarded the Army Achievement Medal by his battalion command team who expressed their thanks for having a Soldier like him in their ranks.

In a separate interview, his company commander also took a moment to explain how proud he is of Megowan.

“I really want to emphasize how he exemplified the Army values by doing the right thing,” said Capt. Johnson Lamwatthananon, the commander of D Co. “It’s an awesome thing to do and we’re blessed to have someone like him.”

