Fort Liberty gears up for the 4th at the Fort Celebration

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Next week, Fort Liberty will be rocking it out at the Main Post Parade Field at this year’s 4th at the Fort Celebration starting at 3 p.m. July 4.



Sheryl Crow will be performing as this year’s musical headliner with Gavin DeGraw as the opening artist.



“We are incredibly excited for this year’s event,” said Jennifer Fayson, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation special event coordinator. “We always love the opportunity to provide this event for our Soldiers and their Families.”



DFMWR employees, other garrison directorates and Soldiers have put in countless hours to make this event a success.



The event is open to the public and special event access will be in place the day of the event. Special event access will start at 2 p.m. at the Long Street access control point, the Chicken ACP, the All American ACP and the R. Miller (formerly Randolph) ACP. There will be designated lanes at each of these ACPs with 100% ID check and vehicle inspections.



Those without a valid Department of Defense identification card wishing to skip the long lines can also apply for a pass online with code 57NC20M4 (code is case sensitive) at https://home.army.mil/liberty/application/files/6816/8372/2450/FORT_LIBERTY_VISITOR_PASS_REQUEST_USING_ONLINE_PRE.pdf. Once approved, applicants can use their real ID at any ACP or can pick-up a paper pass at the visitor center.



Roads and areas around the event site will close at noon, July 4. The main entrance to the event site is located off Rock Merritt Avenue across from Womack Army Medical center.



Attendees should also be aware of the prohibited items list which includes pets, alcoholic beverages, handheld weapons, tents, glass bottles and glass containers. Only those with a valid tent city space are authorized to bring a tent into the event site, and those tents must be set-up in the designated reserved space. Tents cannot be sent up in front of the stage.



The schedule of event is as follows:

3 p.m. – Gates Open

4:45-5:45 p.m. – 82nd All American Rock Band in concert

5:45-6:13 p.m. – Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration

6:13-6:45 p.m. – Flag Ceremony & National Anthem performed

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Gavin DeGraw in concert

8:30-9:45 p.m. – Sheryl Crow in concert

9:45-10:03 p.m. – Fireworks display



In addition to the scheduled events there will be food vendors, a Kiddie Land area with bounce houses, and two military vehicle displays. Kiddie Land is once again free this year and will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Attendees are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen and be well prepared for the potentially high temperatures during the event.



“We can’t wait to see all of the happy Families at this year’s 4th at the Fort Celebration,” said Fayson. “It’s always my favorite event, year after year.”



For more information on this year’s 4th at the Fort go to https://liberty.armymwr.com/calendar/event/4th-fort-celebration/5952266/23521 and make sure to follow the Fort Liberty Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FortLibertyPublicAffairs for up-to-date information.