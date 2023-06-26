4th of July F-35 Flyover

Photo By Julie Paroline | Col. Nathan "Wiz" Graber, an F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 158th Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Julie Paroline | Col. Nathan "Wiz" Graber, an F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, prepares for take off from the Vermont Air National Guard Base with an American flag, honoring Vermont’s front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a statewide flyover scheduled to last 90 minutes, South Burlington, Vt., May 22, 2020. These flyovers are a part of Operation America Strong, an Air Force effort to salute healthcare workers across the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Miss Julie M. Shea) see less | View Image Page

South Burlington, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is proud to announce a regional flyby over Vermont and parts of New York in honor of the upcoming 4th of July celebrations.



Vermont Governor Phil Scott expressed his excitement for this event, stating, "The 4th of July is a time when we come together as a nation to celebrate our freedom and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for it. This flyby serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifice and dedication of our military personnel. I am grateful for their service, and I know the people of Vermont share that sentiment."



This patriotic display is intended as a heartfelt thank you to the supportive community members of Vermont and New York who have continuously demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our armed forces.



"We want to thank members of the Vermont National Guard and Govenor Scott for their regional support and dedication to celebrating our nation's independence," said Christopher Rosenquest, Mayor of Plattsburgh, New York. "The addition of this flyover to one of the most popular events in the City of Plattsburgh is welcomed and appreciated."



Scheduled to take place on July 4th, starting at approximately 10:00 a.m., this aerial event will feature F-35s flying over cities and towns throughout the two states, coordinated to overfly many locally scheduled parades.



"This is a pretty awesome way for us to say thank you to our communities across Vermont, and to celebrate Independence Day,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general, “I love hearing the commentary from Vermonters that don’t often get the chance to see how fortunate we are to have this mission and the quality of our Airmen,” said Knight.



Flight paths and times will be published soon, ensuring that residents can plan accordingly to witness this tribute.



For additional information, please contact Maj Meghan Smith, 802-660-5451 or meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil