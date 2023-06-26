NSTTC IPO holds first Industry Days

Photo By Ethan Johnson | Space industry professionals and government representatives attend an Industry Day...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Johnson | Space industry professionals and government representatives attend an Industry Day held by the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC) Integrated Program Office (IPO) on June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In partnership with Space Systems Command and the U.S. Space Force Office of Test and Evaluation, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) created the NSTTC IPO to acquire and build a network of ranges to train Guardians and mission partners, which STARCOM refers to as the NSTTC. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC) Integrated Program Office (IPO) held its first Industry Days on June 22nd and 23rd at Catalyst Campus.



Industry Days provide an opportunity for the government to present plans for future procurements and solicit feedback from industry representatives.



In partnership with Space Systems Command (SSC) and the U.S. Space Force Office of Test and Evaluation, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) created the NSTTC IPO to acquire and build a network of ranges, which STARCOM refers to as the NSTTC.



These ranges will focus on providing realistic, threat-informed test and training environments for Guardians to practice and test concepts before having to do so in a contested environment.



"Unlike the terrestrial domains, we don't have the option of carving out a piece of real estate where no one else goes and using it as a training environment," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM commander, addressing a crowded room of space industry professionals. "That's where the NSTTC comes in. We owe our Guardians a place to practice, and we need to draw on your expertise and talent to get there."



The two-day event brought together over 200 government representatives and industry professionals representing 90 companies.



On day one, government representatives shared the NSTTC systems concept with industry participants to increase their understanding of current and future command requirements.



In response, industry participants asked questions and shared their perspectives on opportunities associated with the NSTTC and how they can help STARCOM take its vision from concept to reality.



On day two, government representatives sat with industry participants in exclusive one-on-one sessions and had more technical-focused discussions.



“Industry response was well beyond what we expected,” said Lt. Col. Heidi Harkins, STARCOM’s IMA to the Range and Aggressors Division Chief. “It was a refreshing reminder of the unique and extensive capabilities that exist in the commercial world. Events like these are necessary to start the conversation on how government and industry can collaborate and leverage those capabilities.”



Moving forward, STARCOM will partner closely with industry to provide Guardians and mission partners with innovative solutions to create the environment needed to train against realistic threats.