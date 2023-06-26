YPG wraps up another successful GEMS summer camp

Photo By Mark Schauer | Earlier this month, 80 local students received special access to U.S. Army Yuma...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | Earlier this month, 80 local students received special access to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) to take part in two week-long Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) summer camps. Personnel from various branches of Yuma Test Center create the labs and facilitate them. Here, YPG Chief Meteorologist Nickolas McColl (left) guides students programming a robot. see less | View Image Page

A whopping 80 students received specials access to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) to take part in two week-long Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) summer camps earlier this month.



This year students from around Yuma County, as far as Somerton, traveled to YPG for the camps. In years past they’ve had students from East County and Imperial Valley attend.



“The more kids we can reach and give exposure to YPG and to STEM concepts and tie them together with what we do out here and educate our community youth on what test and evaluation and give them this opportunity to a free STEM camp,” explained GEMS Coordinator Paula Rickleff.



Most of these kids have no connection to YPG, however a few do have parents who work at YPG, like Addison Head.



“It’s pretty fun," she said. "You learn a lot.”



Head was impressed with the static displays and enjoyed climbing inside the vehicles.



Kyndall Wallace’s father also works at YPG, and she said now she understands a bit more about what he does. “It’s all super interesting.”



Hearing these types of compliments makes hosting the two weeklong camps all worth it says Rickleff.



Because the number of students keeps rising, the number of support personnel needed does too.



The support personal come from various branches of Yuma Test Center and are the experts who create the labs and facilitate them.



“They are the ones who makes GEMS work,” remarked Rickleff. Adding, “They make the programs succeed with their labs. They do the

preparation and provide the supply list. It’s because of their expertise and knowledge.”