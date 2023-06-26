AMLC launches ‘Engage for Success’ initiative

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, a direct reporting unit of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, a direct reporting unit of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, celebrate a re-enlistment. AMLC has launched a new "Engage for Success” initiative, focused on building adaptive, unified teams within AMLC to support global medical materiel readiness and support missions. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command has launched a new "Engage for Success” initiative, aimed at enhancing employee engagement within the organization and building stronger teams.



The initiative puts people first and focuses on building adaptive, unified teams within AMLC to support global medical materiel readiness and support missions.



Guidance issued by AMLC Commander Col. Gary Cooper outlines the tools and techniques needed to enhance workforce engagement and facilitate continuous improvement processes.



“AMLC is committed to creating and upholding a work environment that fosters active participation from all teammates, allowing them to engage meaningfully in decision-making processes, contribute to mission-related activities and grow both as individuals and part of the team,” Cooper said. “Achieving this objective requires collective effort at every level of the organization.”



The program applies to AMLC headquarters and the command’s three direct reporting units, including the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, and U.S. Army medical materiel centers in Europe and Korea.



In direct support of the Army’s “All Things People” strategy that encourages robust employee engagement programs, AMLC leaders will conduct quarterly town hall meetings, teambuilding events, awards ceremonies and leadership/supervisory training.



“Our organization’s culture plays a foundational role in our employees’ engagement levels,” said Candace Harriday, AMLC’s Labor Management and Employee Relations representative. “If we prioritize engagement, our employees will as well. Promoting this connectivity builds team spirit and when we’re committed to that team spirit you always win.”



The Army’s life cycle management command for medical materiel, AMLC delivers phase zero readiness to the force while executing the medical materiel management functions for the combatant commands in order to set and sustain operational medical capabilities in all phases in response to Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and Multi-domain Operations (MDO).